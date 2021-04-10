USCA falls in series finale

AUGUSTA 6, USC AIKEN 3
The USC Aiken baseball team lost a 6-3 decision to Augusta on Saturday in the series finale.
The Pacers are now 15-14 on the season and 14-13 in Peach Belt Conference play.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the third, James Eckert drew a walk and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Jackson Hannon singled him home, knotting the score at 1-1.
With one out in the fifth, Eckert got things going with a one out single to center field. He moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a base hit from Sean McQuillan for a 2-1 advantage.
The Jaguars plated two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh for a 6-2 margin.
Jeff Cyr ripped a double to right field to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Tyler Littlefield singled and moved to second on the throw in. Marcus Mastellone drove in Cyr with a base knock and promptly moved to second on a wild pitch. With one down, McQuillan drew a walk to load the bags. However, after a pitching change, the Jaguars recorded back-to-back outs to end the threat.
For the game, Alex Stobert got the start and worked six innings. He registered seven strikeouts on the day. Evan Condon, Austin Hohm and Austin Sandifer all worked from the mound in the game.
At the plate, Eckert crossed home twice.
The Pacers return to action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when they take on Georgia College in a non-conference contest at SRP Park.