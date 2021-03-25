USCA drops tough match to ranked North Georgia

No. 22 NORTH GEORGIA 1, USC AIKEN 0
The USC Aiken women's soccer team lost a hard-fought 1-0 decision Thursday to No. 22 North Georgia at the Pacer Pit.
USCA (1-3-1) recorded its first shot when Baylea Payne booted an attempt that narrowly missed wide of the goal at the 7:00 mark. Georgia Martell continued to turn away the Nighthawks' offensive pressure with multiple saves over the next 15 minutes.
Payne tried to get USCA on the board with an attempt at the 39:48 mark but missed high. With the Pacers' stellar defense in the opening half, the teams went into intermission in a scoreless deadlock.
Gressa Olson booted a shot toward the frame that was saved in the 58th minute of play. Raegan Buchanan's shot was blocked at the 75:08 mark, resulting in a corner kick. However, USCA was unable to convert on the set piece after Tashiana Kwatowski's shot narrowly missed the left post.
The Nighthawks took a 1-0 lead at the 76:12 mark.
USCA was unable to get another shot to try and equalize the match.
For the contest, Payne led the way with two shots while Olson recorded the team's lone shot on goal. Between the pipes, Martell played all 90 minutes. She stopped the high-powered Nighthawks' offense eight times – North Georgia attempted 19 shots, nine of which were on goal.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Monday when they host Francis Marion.