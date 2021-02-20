USCA doesn't quit, escapes FMU

USC AIKEN 73, FRANCIS MARION 70
There were lots of moments in Saturday's game where the USC Aiken men's basketball team could have given up.
There was an early double-digit deficit. There was a scoring drought that evaporated a halftime lead. There was a turnover in the late stages of a tight game that could've doomed the Pacers.
None of it did. They made the winning plays they needed to down the stretch and celebrated Senior Day with a 73-70 win over Francis Marion.
"The fact that we lost the lead and immediately got it back with a big play, had a depressing moment in the open court where our point guard lost the ball but he gets a big stop on the next possession after another score, that's kind of a testament to the fact that even though we're not perfect I think the guys don't have any quit in them," said USCA head coach Mark Vanderslice.
A quick 5-0 run gave Francis Marion a 70-69 lead with only 59 seconds remaining, but USCA (9-5, 8-4 Peach Belt Conference) scored the game's final four points at the free throw line and made key defensive stops to secure the victory.
Anyeuri Castillo blocked a shot that could've expanded Francis Marion's lead, and Jalen McCoy got to the free throw line at the other end with 17 seconds to play.
McCoy, who was 1 for 7 from the free throw line for the season, sank both to give the Pacers a 71-70 lead.
The Pacers then forced the Patriots to throw the ball away on their next possession, and Tehree Horn drained two more free throws with 6 seconds to go.
Francis Marion's Langston Gaither got a potential game-tying 3-pointer off in time, but Castillo got a hand on it and it came up short at the buzzer.
"The fact that (McCoy) nailed those two free throws that were in the most clutch moment was unbelievable," Vanderslice said. "Being able to have Tehree come in, didn't play for 8 straight minutes, comes in off the sub, gets the ball and hits the two free throws right away. There was just a lot of positive things I could say about the entire team collectively, but just the fact that they came out with a win based on how the game went those last 2 minutes really makes me proud."
Vanderslice knew his team would have to be sharp against an "underrated" Francis Marion team he knew would be eager to get back on the winning track. He wanted his team to come into the game with a physical mentality and that defending the post and 3-point line would be their keys to success.
Castillo had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Donaven Hairston had 17 points and Gus Rowland had 16 for the Pacers, who are tied with Georgia Southwestern for third in the PBC standings with two road games remaining. USCA has won three in a row and looks to be trending in the right direction for a spot in the four-team conference tournament, but Vanderslice doesn't want to do his team a disservice by looking beyond Wednesday's game at Flagler.
"I think that if we continue to keep taking it one game at a time and staying in the present – I know that sounds like a coach's cliche, but it's so true," he said. "If you don't focus on what's right in front of you, the waters can get muddy. Yeah, we know where we're at and we know what's at stake, but a one-game-at-a-time approach is really the best thing that we can do for ourselves."