USCA baseball coach Thomas retiring following 2021 season

The 2021 season will be the last for USC Aiken head baseball coach Kenny Thomas, whose upcoming retirement was announced Wednesday by the athletic department.
Thomas, the winningest coach in USCA baseball history, has led the Pacers to a 738-407 record in 21 seasons. His win total and winning percentage (.645) both rank around the top 25 for active Division II head coaches. USCA is 336-247 (.576) in Peach Belt Conference play during Thomas' tenure.
Thomas has an overall record of 1258-626 in 33 seasons as a college head coach, and prior to USCA he took Volunteer State (Tennessee) to the Junior College World Series in 1995 and '99. He earned Junior College Athletic Association Eastern District Coach of the Year honors both years, and he took the USCA job ahead of the 2000 season.
Since coming to Aiken, Thomas has led the Pacers to nine NCAA Southeast Region appearances. USCA won PBC regular season championships in 2009 and '13, and Thomas was named league coach of the year in both of those seasons. He's coached the Pacers to three PBC Tournament Championship game appearances (2007, '18, '19).
The Pacers have won 40 or more games seven times under his leadership, including a high mark of 47-17 in 2008. USCA has twice held a No. 1 national ranking under Thomas.
"Coach Thomas has become synonymous with Pacer baseball and his accomplishments on the field speak for themselves," Director of Athletics Jim Herlihy said in the department's release.
"He has made a positive impact on hundreds of student-athletes who have represented the University. One small example is the impact and effect he has made on former players who have made a name for themselves as college, high school and youth coaches. He has passed on his love of the game to future generations. He will be missed on our campus and in our dugout."
Pacer baseball players have heard their names called at the Major League Baseball draft on an almost annual basis. In all, 68 of his players have been drafted by professional organizations in addition to players who have signed as undrafted free agents. Most recently, catcher Luke Leisenring signed with his hometown Colorado Rockies this summer following the shortened baseball season and MLB draft.
Thomas has coached 106 all-conference performers, two PBC Player of the Year honorees (Ashley Farr in 2003 and Chad Jacobsen in 2008), one PBC Pitcher of the Year (Joseph Benitez in 2017) and three PBC Freshman of the Year winners (Stephen Carmon in 2009, Will Tankersley in 2012 and Sean Miller in 2013).
Eighteen Pacers have earned All-America honors under Thomas, with Jacobsen earning Daktronics National Player of the Year honors in 2008 and Travis Howard picking up the Daktronics Southeast Region Player of the Year award the following season.
Thomas himself was an All-American in his playing days in Tennessee at Trevecca Nazarene, making the NAIA team in 1978 as a catcher. He was the school's first to earn such honors – his jersey number is retired there, and in 2007 he was enshrined in the school's athletic Hall of Fame. Five years ago he was inducted into the Nashville Old Timers Baseball Association's Hall of Fame.
Thomas oversaw USCA's transition from J.H. Satcher Field to the state-of-the-art Roberto Hernandez Stadium in 2003, signifying a massive shift from his first couple of seasons of fundraising and working on the facilities himself before landing a sponsor.
He said in 2015 that maybe he was born to be a coach – the profession just fit him. He started coaching a Stan Musial summer league team following his college graduation, while also serving as a local scout for several MLB teams, and he's been coaching ever since.
"This announcement comes with sadness and joy," Thomas said in the release. "USC Aiken has been such a big part of my life and (my wife) Judy's life for the past 22 years. It's sad to think it's going to come to an end. However, there is joy in the fact that I will get to spend much more time with her and our family.
"Both USC Aiken and the community of Aiken have embraced Judy and I for so many years now," he continued. "I often tell people that the roof could blow off our house tonight and I could make five phone calls and within an hour, there would be 100 people in my front yard. The relationships will last forever, and that's what makes this place so special.
"I want to thank all my former players and coaches for all they've done for me through these years. I am thankful to former athletic director Randy Warrick and current athletic director Jim Herlihy for their support and Dr. Jordan, who has been so helpful and supportive through this decision. This decision does not come without many hours and days of thoughtful consideration. I love Pacer Baseball, I love Aiken S.C. and I love USC Aiken. Let's have one more great year!"