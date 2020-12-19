You have permission to edit this article.
Pacers fall to Nighthawks in season opener

No. 16 NORTH GEORGIA 70, USC AIKEN 51

The USC Aiken women's basketball team opened the season Saturday with a 70-51 loss at No. 16 North Georgia in non-conference play.

USCA (0-1) was led by rookie Delaney Trushel's game-high 17 points. Fellow newcomer Emily Trushel tallied 10 points while Grace Crawford scored eight.

Chidinma Okafor snagged a team-best seven rebounds and blocked a game-high four shots. Madison Williams led all players with four steals.

USCA trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and North Georgia extended the lead to 19-9 before Delaney Trusel made a 3-ponter. The Pacers went on a 5-0 run to get within 21-17, but the Nighthawks surged to a 34-24 lead at the half.

The Pacers were down 39-33 midway through the third period before North Georgia went on an 11-0 run, and the Nighthawks led 50-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

USCA got within 12 in the opening seconds of the fourth, but that was as close as they'd get.

For the game, USCA went 19-for-56 from the floor and 7-for-18 on 3-pointers.

The Pacers held a 22-20 scoring edge in the paint, and both teams had nine second-chance points.

The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when they open Peach Belt Conference play at Young Harris.

