Pacers fall to Nighthawks in season opener

No. 16 NORTH GEORGIA 70, USC AIKEN 51
The USC Aiken women's basketball team opened the season Saturday with a 70-51 loss at No. 16 North Georgia in non-conference play.
USCA (0-1) was led by rookie Delaney Trushel's game-high 17 points. Fellow newcomer Emily Trushel tallied 10 points while Grace Crawford scored eight.
Chidinma Okafor snagged a team-best seven rebounds and blocked a game-high four shots. Madison Williams led all players with four steals.
USCA trailed 13-9 after the first quarter and North Georgia extended the lead to 19-9 before Delaney Trusel made a 3-ponter. The Pacers went on a 5-0 run to get within 21-17, but the Nighthawks surged to a 34-24 lead at the half.
The Pacers were down 39-33 midway through the third period before North Georgia went on an 11-0 run, and the Nighthawks led 50-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
USCA got within 12 in the opening seconds of the fourth, but that was as close as they'd get.
For the game, USCA went 19-for-56 from the floor and 7-for-18 on 3-pointers.
The Pacers held a 22-20 scoring edge in the paint, and both teams had nine second-chance points.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 when they open Peach Belt Conference play at Young Harris.