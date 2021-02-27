USC Aiken splits doubleheader with Georgia Southwestern

Game 1: Georgia Southwestern 11, USC Aiken 1; Game 2: USC Aiken 6, Georgia Southwestern 3
The USC Aiken baseball team earned a split with Georgia Southwestern, falling 11-1 before winning 6-3 in the nightcap.
The Pacers are now 3-5 on the season.
The lone run of the first game for the home squad came in the second frame when Morgan Hyde scored on a sacrifice fly by Kaden Blankenship. Sean McQuillan had the lone hit of the game for USC Aiken.
In game two, McQuillan was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on a Tai Gilbert sacrifice fly. It gave the Pacers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first stanza.
The Hurricanes tied the game in the fourth but USC Aiken regained the advantage in the sixth. Jeff Cyr walked, moved to second on a wild pitch before scampering to third on a passed ball. He scored when Gilbert reached on an error.
GSW plated two runs in the top of the seventh, but the Pacers quickly answered to regain the lead. With the bases full, McQuillan drew a full-count walk, scoring Blankenship. Two batters later, Jackson Hannon singled home Marcus Mastellone. Gilbert's groundout scored James Eckert for the 5-3 margin.
USC Aiken added an insurance run in the eighth inning.
Blankenship and Mastellone had two hits apiece. Gilbert drove in two runs while Blankenship scored twice.
Henry Cartrett came in as a reliever and picked up the victory. Hyde garnered the save. Lindsey Robinson Jr., worked six innings but did not get a decision. Robinson Jr. had nine strikeouts in the contest. Cartrett posted two strikeouts while Hyde had four.
The teams return to action tomorrow for the final game of the series. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.