Nick Bridges: Capturing the magic of Aiken's horse community

For local equestrian photographer Nick Bridges, the key to honing your craft is keeping a positive attitude.
"My advice is, first, get out and go take pictures of things you love. And then, when you get home, look at the pictures you take and focus on the things you like …," Bridges said. "If you focus on the negative, you'll get turned off of it."
Bridges shares many of his photos on his Facebook page, documenting equestrians and their horses in action: leaping over fences, hunting alongside hounds and trotting down idyllic paths in the woods. He captures details like sunlight reflecting on manes and the riders' richly hued jackets.
Growing up in Tennessee, Bridges started playing with his father's old film camera in high school, sparking a lifelong interest in photography. He later switched to digital photography while he attended graduate school at the University of Alabama.
Bridges moved to Aiken in 2007 to work at the Savannah River Site National Laboratory as a chemist. To this day, Bridges has remained an avid photography hobbyist.
Although Bridges is not an equestrian himself, his wife is an active member of Aiken's horse community, hunting foxes with Aiken Hounds.
"I don't love riding horses, but they're beautiful animals ,and I just enjoy being outside," Bridges said.
The horse community in Aiken is "surprisingly big" but very friendly, Bridges said. People in Aiken enjoy a variety of horse disciplines, forming close-knit groups.
"But yet, you'll go to The Willcox or downtown and see people from the other disciplines, and they're always very open and very friendly," Bridges said.
Outside equine photography, Bridges enjoys capturing memories while traveling, both internationally and within the United States.
Bridges encourages people to try photography themselves.
"The best camera you have is the one you have with you. If your cellphone is what you've got, learn and play with that," Bridges said.
To see more of Bridges's photography, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/NickBridgesPhotography.