New steeplechase venue is good investment for Aiken, say city manager and mayor

The Aiken Steeplechase Association’s new racecourse that is under construction on Aiken’s east side is expected to enrich the community while preserving a local equine sporting tradition.
Aiken City Council thought so much of the project that it voted unanimously last summer to provide $1 million in funding.
“It is such a win on a couple of levels,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said. “First, it ensures the viability of steeplechase racing, which has been around here formally for more than 90 years. Second, it will be an important economic linchpin for the eastern end of town, which is one of the natural growth areas in the city along with north to Interstate 20.”
Late in January 2020, the Steeplechase Association paid $2.112 million to acquire the land for the new venue for the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, which previously were run at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
The site covers approximately 140 acres and is bordered by Rudy Mason Parkway, Old Wagener Road and Richland Avenue East.
Trees and undergrowth were cleared last year from the property, setting the stage for further work to build a tri-oval grass course of about a mile in length.
It is the centerpiece in the project’s $3.8-million first phase, which also will include a public address system, wells and an electrical power supply system.
Gary L. McElmurray Construction Co. Inc. of Beech Island is the contractor.
The first event scheduled to be held at the new venue is the Fall Steeplechase in October.
“I firmly believe that over time it’s going to attract a lot of businesses to that area,” Bedenbaugh said. “They could be equestrian-related, but there also will be other opportunities.”
Proceeds from the hospitality tax provided some of the funds for the City of Aiken’s $1-million grant to the Steeplechase Association. Other money came from green space funds that still were available from Capital Project Sales Tax III.
“It is a legitimate use because they (the Steeplechase Association) aren’t going to be making physical improvements on all of the property (which is virtually undeveloped),” Bedenbaugh said.
Because of the City of Aiken’s financial participation in the project, Bedenbaugh has become an ex officio member of the Steeplechase Association’s Board of Directors.
Aiken City Council “felt that it was important that the city have a voice,” Bedenbaugh said. “I attend as many board meetings as I can to make sure that the city’s interests are heard and met. So far, it has been a very good relationship in that regard.”
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon also believes the City of Aiken’s involvement is a good thing.
The Spring Steeplechase, which has attracted crowds estimated at more than 30,000 in the past, “is the largest tourism event that we have in Aiken County,” he said.
Visitors who turn out for the Spring Steeplechase and/or the Fall Steeplechase provide a boost to Aiken’s economy.
“They help our commerce, they help our accommodations industry and they help our hospitality industry,” Osbon said.
In addition, the two days of steeplechase racing locally are important in another way.
“They are wonderful opportunities for us to showcase what the City of Aiken has to offer and the beauty of our city at those times of the year,” Osbon said.
He didn’t have to think long and hard about supporting the $1 million grant.
“It was not a difficult decision to make because steeplechasing is such an important part of who we are as a city,” Osbon said. “It’s part of the quality of life that makes Aiken attractive for young families and retirees, and it’s part of our heritage.”
In addition, the Steeplechase Association, which was founded in 1930, “wasn’t a group coming to us and just saying, ‘Save our event,’ ” Osbon said. “It was a group that had a business plan.”
Osbon also likes the idea of a new venue because moving the Spring and Fall steeplechases from Bruce’s Field will allow that horse show and eventing facility to use the land where the racecourse was located for other purposes.
“It will help Bruce’s Field recognize their dream of having more permanent stabling on their property,” Osbon said.
The 2020 edition of the Fall Steeplechase and the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Spring Steeplechase all were canceled because of concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.