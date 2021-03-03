Bright colors for women, casual wear for men in style this spring in Aiken

Clothing shops and boutiques in downtown Aiken are preparing their spring fashions as the winter season ends.
As warmer, sunnier weather arrives with spring, local merchants are sharing tips on what's going to be in style this upcoming season.
Brooke Thomas, owner of Ginger Bee Boutique, has an idea of what local women should lookout for.
“I would definitely say what’s in this spring is bright colors, of course florals and bright prints,” Thomas said.
Thomas suggested to always have one bright staple piece and pair it with something simpler.
For example, Thomas suggested pairing a white one-shoulder sweater top with pink flare pants and finishing the look a mauve hat, pink seed bead earrings and an abstract paisley beaded clutch.
Thomas said women's footwear with height is in style for the spring.
“For spring, I always recommend some wedges or some platforms,” Thomas said.
Ginger Bee Boutique has a lot of bright-colored items and accessories from which to choose in the store. Located at 110 Laurens St. S.W., the boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For men this spring, Lionel Smith Ltd. owner Van Smith detailed the fashions his store will be offering.
“A lot of casual wear, a lot of things that you can possibly run in or go to the grocery store in, mainly casual, not as much dress, although we do sell dress; we just won’t have as much to sell because more people are getting a lot more casual now,” Smith said.
The store will be selling five-pocket pants, jeans, T-Shirts, straw hats and On Cloud tennis shoes this spring. Although the shop will be offering more stylish dress shoes, the spring is looking more casual.
On Cloud shoes are Smith’s favorite item this spring, and he said everyone should have a staple pair of jeans or five-pocket pants in their closet.
Lionel Smith Ltd. offers shoes and apparel in the store and online. Located at 132 Laurens St. S.W., the menswear store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.