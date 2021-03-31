Aiken County history keeps polo in high gear every spring and fall

Polo is in high gear in Aiken County every spring and fall, with relatively mild temperatures helping create a prime time for two- and four-legged participants alike.

Horses and riders are a permanent part of the landscape, and the sport's local history goes back more than 130 years, with groups such as the New Bridge and Wagener polo clubs emerging along the way.

The Aiken Polo Club had its first official match in 1882, on Whitney Field, about two blocks off Whiskey Road, and that host site is still in service, with action normally taking place from mid-May until mid-June and again from mid-September until mid-November.

Some activities, such as instruction for Aiken Youth Polo's students (November through March), can take place in the chillier months.

It's a packed schedule, in the assessment of Aiken resident Nigel Allcock, a well-traveled former professional player originally from England. He noted that the relatively short season means that there are usually plenty of games taking place, with weather rarely putting the brakes on play.

The game has its local roots in the days of Aiken's Winter Colony, when some of America's wealthiest families would spend the coolest months of the year in Aiken, with such names as Whitney, Hitchcock and Bostwick as major contributors looking to escape the snow and chill of northern locales. Drainage was a factor in terms of equestrian sports.

"The big draw is the sandy soils. When I was involved heavily in Aiken, one of the big draws was, we could get a hurricane come through on Thursday, and we're playing polo on Friday," Allcock said.

"Polo's very inexpensive here," added Billy Raab, a retired professional player now known largely as owner of the Wagener Polo Club. "You can't play polo anywhere for the prices that you can pay here. It's very inexpensive, for the quality of polo."

Location also works in favor of local clubs, he said, noting that the New Bridge, Aiken and Wagener organizations are all within 15 miles of each other. Such proximity also means that polo enthusiasts, after taking in a game, often have the option of attending another equestrian event.

"Before they played polo in Florida, people used to come here and play polo in the winter. It never died down here," Raab said, noting that the weather and footing work in Aiken County's favor.

"If you live there year-round, you know the winters are basically mild, so there's quite the polo community," said player Dr. Hugh Worsham, an equine veterinarian. "It evolves ... but it's always there – just different players. Different casts."

Worsham, who is based at New Bridge, said he appreciates having so many polo fields within a reasonable driving distance. Plenty of local players are "15 minutes from a game, and that's huge, if you're not commuting and there's no traffic," he added.

The sport "kind of follows the sun,'" and such locations as Wellington, Florida, and Palm Springs, California, are major magnets, according to player Mandeep Singh, also based at New Bridge.

Singh noted that Houston competes with Aiken in terms of spring and fall action, and summer polo is largely focused around such locations as Santa Barbara, California; Greenwich, Connecticut; Long Island, New York; and Washington, D.C., he said.

Allcock said Aiken underwent a polo boom about 15 to 20 years ago, with "close to 40" polo fields in the Aiken area.

"I think it tends to go with economics, obviously ... We're probably down now to 15 – definitely under 20," he said, acknowledging that the fields can vary tremendously in terms of sophistication and investment of time and capital.

"A few years ago, we were only drawing four or five teams to tournaments, and now we're back to drawing 12, 13 ... numbers again like we used to. We always had a history of polo here, and that's what keeps it going. Other places will sort of come and go, but Aiken has that history here that keeps it evolving – keeps it going."