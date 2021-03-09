Tigers, Bridgeman repeat at Palmetto

The Clemson golf team can finally relax.
The Tigers had been grinding a little harder than normal as they tried to bring home career win No. 80 for hall of fame coach Larry Penley in his final season.
All they really needed were the good vibes they seemingly always feel at Palmetto Golf Club, where Clemson on Tuesday repeated as champion of the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate.
"I think they try too hard at times," said Penley, now a five-time champion at Palmetto. "It's almost like I want to grab them and say, 'Would you guys lighten up a little bit? It's no big deal whether we do it or we don't.' I know they were really pressing to get to No. 80, so now that monkey's off their back."
The Tigers finished at 19-under 821, seven shots clear of UNC Wilmington. Tournament host USC Aiken posted 9-under 831 and finished third.
Scoring conditions were tougher Tuesday, with USCA the only team to finish the round under par. The Pacers surged early in the day and were within four shots before giving back a few strokes.
There was no catching Clemson, which got strong final rounds from tournament medalist Jacob Bridgeman (68) and Colby Patton (67).
Bridgeman is just the second repeat champion in the Palmetto Intercollegiate's 24-year history, joining Houston's Jordan Irwin (2005-06). He checked the leaderboard and saw he was tied with Furman's Keller Harper as he stood on the 17th tee, and assistant coach Jordan Byrd told him they were still tied as Bridgeman played 18 and Harper was finishing up on 1.
Bridgeman blocked his tee shot on 18 out to the right, leaving himself a treacherous 45-yard pitch from the 15th fairway to a pin all the way on the right side of the green. Bridgeman needed to carry a greenside bunker and had practically no green to work with, and he played it perfectly. He hit it to about 8 feet and made birdie as Harper was bogeying No. 1, giving Bridgeman a two-shot victory.
"I was just trying to fly it to the hole, or a little past it," he said. "I kind of clipped it a little bit, and it landed short and spun. So that was a bonus."
Bridgeman said Monday he'd feel good about his chances if he played the front nine better than he did in his first two rounds – he was 1 over both times before playing the back nine in a combined 11 under. He accomplished his goal, turning in 1 under and working around a double bogey on 12 to secure the title at 11-under 199.
Harper (68) was bogey-free over his previous 29 holes before dropping a shot on his last one of the tournament. UNCW's Christofer Rahm (67) was third at 6 under, followed by USCA's Bjorn Rosengren (70) and UNCW's Blake McShea (71) at 5 under.
The win is Bridgeman's second of the year and third in his last four tournaments, and it's the first victory of the year for the Tigers.
"Really proud for Jacob, proud for the rest of the guys on the team," Penley said. "Coming here is always special for us. It's an in-state event, probably my favorite golf course on the planet. It's really a treat for our team to be able to play here. I don't think I've ever seen it in better shape. The scoring conditions were absolutely perfect, and that's why you saw a lot of birdies."
Clemson has now won five of the last 10 editions of the Palmetto Intercollegiate, and the Tigers leaned on their experience and past success as they headed into the final round with just a four-shot lead.
"We have a pretty good game plan for this golf course, we think, but you've got to pay attention to what the wind's doing," Penley said. "It swirls out here more than any place I've ever seen. It always keeps you guessing. There's always a little bit of doubt. Just trying to eliminate the doubt, trying to be confident, try to be decisive and hit the shots we know we can hit. That's kind of what we tried to do."
USCA's 1-under 279 was the best of the day, with a 69 from George Eubank and 70s from Rosengren, Gage Weeks and Leo Bono. Eubank tied for sixth at 3 under, Bono tied for 14th at 1 over, Leo Johansson tied for 16th at 2 over, and Weeks tied for 28th at 6 over.
South Aiken grad Jake Carter (70), a graduate student at Charleston Southern, also tied for 28th at 6 over.