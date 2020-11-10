You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday tee times

  • Updated

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (all times EST)

1st Tee

7 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

7:11: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, a-Lukas Michel

7:33: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, a-Abel Gallegos

8:06: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

11:16: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein

11:27: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

Noon: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

10th Tee

7 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, a-Yuxin Lin

7:11: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

7:22: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

7:33: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:44: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

7:55: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, a-Andy Ogletree

8:06: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

8:17: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

11:05: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

11:16: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

11:27: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

11:49: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Noon: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

12:11 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, a-James Sugrue

a-denotes amateur

HISTORY LESSON

80 years ago: In 1940, Lloyd Mangrum scored a then course-record 64 in his opening round. Jimmy Demaret won his first Masters title.

70 years ago: In 1950, Jimmy Demaret won his third and final Masters and became the tournament’s first three-time winner.

60 years ago: In 1960, Arnold Palmer birdied the final two holes on Sunday to win by one stroke. The first Par 3 Contest was held with Sam Snead the winner.

50 years ago: In 1970, Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler 69-74 in the final 18-hole playoff at the Masters.

40 years ago: In 1980, Seve Ballesteros became the tournament’s second international winner and captured his first of two Masters titles.

30 years ago: In 1990, Nick Faldo became the second player to defend his Masters title successfully, joining Jack Nicklaus. Faldo defeated Raymond Floyd in a sudden-death playoff.

20 years ago: In 2000, Vijay Singh defeated Ernie Els by three strokes to win.

10 years ago: In 2010, Phil Mickelson became the eighth player to win the Masters three times. Jack Nicklaus joined Arnold Palmer as an honorary starter.

Source: Masters Tournament media guide

