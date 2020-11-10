THURSDAY TEE TIMES (all times EST)
1st Tee
7 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
7:11: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
7:22: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, a-Lukas Michel
7:33: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
7:44: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
7:55: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, a-Abel Gallegos
8:06: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
8:17: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
11:05: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
11:16: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, a-John Augenstein
11:27: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
11:38: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
11:49: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
Noon: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
12:11 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
12:22: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
10th Tee
7 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, a-Yuxin Lin
7:11: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
7:22: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
7:33: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
7:44: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
7:55: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, a-Andy Ogletree
8:06: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
8:17: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
11:05: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
11:16: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
11:27: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
11:38: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
11:49: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Noon: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
12:11 p.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, a-James Sugrue
a-denotes amateur
HISTORY LESSON
80 years ago: In 1940, Lloyd Mangrum scored a then course-record 64 in his opening round. Jimmy Demaret won his first Masters title.
70 years ago: In 1950, Jimmy Demaret won his third and final Masters and became the tournament’s first three-time winner.
60 years ago: In 1960, Arnold Palmer birdied the final two holes on Sunday to win by one stroke. The first Par 3 Contest was held with Sam Snead the winner.
50 years ago: In 1970, Billy Casper defeated Gene Littler 69-74 in the final 18-hole playoff at the Masters.
40 years ago: In 1980, Seve Ballesteros became the tournament’s second international winner and captured his first of two Masters titles.
30 years ago: In 1990, Nick Faldo became the second player to defend his Masters title successfully, joining Jack Nicklaus. Faldo defeated Raymond Floyd in a sudden-death playoff.
20 years ago: In 2000, Vijay Singh defeated Ernie Els by three strokes to win.
10 years ago: In 2010, Phil Mickelson became the eighth player to win the Masters three times. Jack Nicklaus joined Arnold Palmer as an honorary starter.
