T-Bred tennis taking aim at title after lost season

Rakesh Jasani truly believes his South Aiken boys' tennis team was the best in the state last year.
The T-Breds never had a chance to prove it, though, and win a state title for the first time since 2017. Instead, they and everyone else had their spring season wiped clean due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They're back on the court now, though, and the standard remains the same at South Aiken – the only goal is to win a state championship.
It's a senior-heavy group this year at South Aiken, with familiar names throughout the lineup that were part of the quality depth that was a hallmark of the T-Breds' run to six consecutive state finals from 2013-18.
"We're still solid, top to bottom," Jasani said following Tuesday's sweep of Aiken High. "... We've relied on our depth over the years. I may not necessarily have that kind of depth, but we're still very solid. I really do like my squad.
"It's great watching these guys from where they were to where they are now. They've stuck it out and they've developed really well. It's just a good group of guys. They've been together a while."
Some of those players have been with Jasani since they were seventh-graders – he pointed to his top two singles players, Sebastian Rogerson and Pate Rowan, as ones who have been mainstays in the lineup since they were in middle school. Both have competed in multiple state championship matches and helped the T-Breds win it all in 2017, and now they're front and center.
"They got an early experience to what it's like to be successful and play in big matches and get to state championships," he said. "We had a run there where we got to six in a row. They also felt defeat, losing in some of those big matches.
"Now they're my leaders. It's all come full circle. We've had a lot of great players in my coaching career here. They learned from some of the best and now to see them at the helm, it's really cool to see how it all comes full circle."
Rogerson was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Liam McCartney at No. 1 singles, with the remaining three matches all finishing 6-0, 6-0: Rowan over Christian Grove at No. 2, Ben Porca-Konjikusic over J. Strom Thurmond at No. 3, and Haze Matthews over Gabe Riggs at No. 4.
The other two matches were forfeitures – Steve Smith's Hornets have just four players this year and will face an uphill climb throughout the season, though they did overcome their built-in deficit to beat Williston-Elko 4-3 on Monday.
Aiken and South Aiken play again Thursday at the Weeks Tennis Center, where Jasani said on Tuesday that it was just nice to be back out with the boys after the season that wasn't.
From there it's onto the remainder of the Region 5-AAAA schedule and a few non-region matches for the T-Breds, who will have their eyes set on May and the playoffs – and the state championship they didn't get a chance to play for last year.
"I think they're all so excited, because I think we had a championship-caliber team last year. It really hurt to not have that season," Jasani said. "... These guys, I think, probably have a bit of a sour taste in their mouth. We've got a lot of seniors, and we want to send them out in winning fashion."