Super Bowl stars with local ties

The Super Bowl is an event with a worldwide audience that in many ways can be measured by excess.
Television ratings and commercial dollars spent, halftime shows involving some of the world's most famous entertainers, even food consumption – it's Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL's marquee matchup, which means everything is a bigger deal.
So, too, is it a bigger deal when there's a local tie at the big game. That's the case this Sunday, as former Strom Thurmond High School player Antonio Hamilton of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the latest area prep product to take football's biggest stage.
Here's a look at some notable appearances by players with local ties in the Super Bowl:
Super Bowl V
The matchup: Baltimore 16, Dallas 13
The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas
The result: Waters, a North Augusta High School and Clemson grad, started at free safety and made two solo tackles for the Cowboys.
Super Bowl VI
The matchup: Dallas 24, Miami 3
The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas
The result: Waters returned a Garo Yepremian kickoff 11 yards as the Cowboys won their first of five Super Bowl titles.
Super Bowl X
The matchup: Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17
The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas
The result: Waters started at strong safety and made three solo tackles.
Super Bowl XII
The matchup: Dallas 27, Denver 10
The locals: Barney Chavous, Denver; Charlie Waters, Dallas
The result: Waters started at strong safety and made three solo tackles. Chavous, a Schofield High and S.C. State alumnus, started at left defensive end and made two tackles.
Super Bowl XIII
The matchup: Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31
The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas
The result: Waters, the Cowboys' starting strong safety, made four solo tackles.
Super Bowl XX
The matchup: Chicago 46, New England 10
The locals: William Perry, Chicago
The result: Perry, in his rookie season in the NFL after staring at Aiken High and Clemson, started at right defensive tackle and made one tackle. More famously, he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown that served as an exclamation point on the Bears' blowout win.
Super Bowl XXIII
The matchup: San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16
The locals: Ira Hillary, Cincinnati
The result: Hillary, a Strom Thurmond grad, caught a 17-yard pass from Boomer Esiason.
Super Bowl XXXVI
The matchup: New England 20, St. Louis 17
The locals: Troy Brown, New England
The result: Brown, a former Blackville-Hilda star, started at wide receiver. He caught six passes for 89 yards and returned three kicks for 19 total yards as the Patriots stunned the Rams for their first of six Super Bowl titles.
Super Bowl XXXVIII
The matchup: New England 32, Carolina 29
The locals: Troy Brown, New England
The result: Brown started at wide receiver and caught eight passes for 76 yards and also returned four punts for 40 yards.
Super Bowl XXXIX
The matchup: New England 24, Philadelphia 21
The locals: Troy Brown, New England
The result: Brown caught two passes for 17 yards, returned three punts for 12 yards and made three tackles.
Super Bowl LV
The matchup: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay
The locals: Antonio Hamilton, Kansas City CB
The result: To be determined