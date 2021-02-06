You are the owner of this article.
Super Bowl stars with local ties

The Super Bowl is an event with a worldwide audience that in many ways can be measured by excess.

Television ratings and commercial dollars spent, halftime shows involving some of the world's most famous entertainers, even food consumption – it's Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL's marquee matchup, which means everything is a bigger deal.

So, too, is it a bigger deal when there's a local tie at the big game. That's the case this Sunday, as former Strom Thurmond High School player Antonio Hamilton of the Kansas City Chiefs becomes the latest area prep product to take football's biggest stage.

Here's a look at some notable appearances by players with local ties in the Super Bowl:

Super Bowl V

The matchup: Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas

The result: Waters, a North Augusta High School and Clemson grad, started at free safety and made two solo tackles for the Cowboys.

Super Bowl VI

The matchup: Dallas 24, Miami 3

The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas

The result: Waters returned a Garo Yepremian kickoff 11 yards as the Cowboys won their first of five Super Bowl titles.

Super Bowl X

The matchup: Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas

The result: Waters started at strong safety and made three solo tackles.

Super Bowl XII

The matchup: Dallas 27, Denver 10

The locals: Barney Chavous, Denver; Charlie Waters, Dallas

The result: Waters started at strong safety and made three solo tackles. Chavous, a Schofield High and S.C. State alumnus, started at left defensive end and made two tackles.

Super Bowl XIII

The matchup: Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

The locals: Charlie Waters, Dallas

The result: Waters, the Cowboys' starting strong safety, made four solo tackles.

Super Bowl XX

The matchup: Chicago 46, New England 10

The locals: William Perry, Chicago

The result: Perry, in his rookie season in the NFL after staring at Aiken High and Clemson, started at right defensive tackle and made one tackle. More famously, he rushed for a 1-yard touchdown that served as an exclamation point on the Bears' blowout win.

Super Bowl XXIII

The matchup: San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

The locals: Ira Hillary, Cincinnati

The result: Hillary, a Strom Thurmond grad, caught a 17-yard pass from Boomer Esiason.

Super Bowl XXXVI

The matchup: New England 20, St. Louis 17

The locals: Troy Brown, New England

The result: Brown, a former Blackville-Hilda star, started at wide receiver. He caught six passes for 89 yards and returned three kicks for 19 total yards as the Patriots stunned the Rams for their first of six Super Bowl titles.

Super Bowl XXXVIII

The matchup: New England 32, Carolina 29

The locals: Troy Brown, New England

The result: Brown started at wide receiver and caught eight passes for 76 yards and also returned four punts for 40 yards.

Super Bowl XXXIX

The matchup: New England 24, Philadelphia 21

The locals: Troy Brown, New England

The result: Brown caught two passes for 17 yards, returned three punts for 12 yards and made three tackles.

Super Bowl LV

The matchup: Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay

The locals: Antonio Hamilton, Kansas City CB

The result: To be determined

