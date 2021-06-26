Summer Shootout adds shot clock, speculation spreads in S.C.

This week the gym at Fox Creek was filled with the usual sounds of basketball.
The shouts of players and coaches directing traffic on the court. The whistles of the officials. The squeak of shoes. The bouncing of the ball on the hardwood. And the buzzers.
More buzzers than normal.
That's because the Fox Creek Summer Shootout featured a 30-second shot clock as talks continue to intensify within the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association about implementing it statewide.
Last month the National Federation of State High School Associations announced that, beginning in 2022-23, a 35-second shot clock will be allowed in high school basketball games. That means it's now up to state associations to decide if they want to add it, and last summer Georgia became the ninth state to approve the use of a shot clock.
"We don't have anything like that in South Carolina yet. It's just all kind of talks," said Fox Creek head coach Andrew Peckham. "I'll be honest, at the beginning I kind of went back and forth on my opinion on the shot clock, but I think it's coming. It's already getting adopted in multiple states, and now the NFHS is on board with supporting it and allowing individual states to decide what they want to do."
Some coaches in South Carolina, Peckham included, agreed to try out the shot clock at events they've hosted during the summer. Peckham checked with the other seven coaches bringing teams to the Summer Shootout, and they were all on board.
Peckham said it went well, but allowed that summer ball is much different than the regular season – this was a more wide-open brand of basketball without as many set plays or time-of-possession play calls. Still, it was well received by players and coaches alike, and Peckham said some of his veteran players told him they like how the shot clock rewards good defense.
"Obviously kids watch college basketball, NBA basketball, and they were, like, 'Coach, this is kind of cool. We're playing like college and pro, playing with the same rules'" he said.
The shot clock has its drawbacks to keep it from being a slam dunk statewide, namely the cost and implementation of it plus requiring an additional clock operator at the table when some schools are already struggling to find help during games. Not every athletic department has thousands of extra dollars floating around, especially after the financial hits of this past athletic year.
Fox Creek is in a unique situation in that the Predators already had shot clocks. When their gym was being built Peckham figured they might as well get the clocks, just in case. Aiken High also has them, an addition made during recent renovations to the James A. Taylor Activities Center.
It may only be a matter now of how fast the shot clock is approved by the South Carolina High School League. How Georgia handles its three-year roll-out could certainly affect the opinions of coaches in South Carolina, and they'll be watching closely to see what kind of push-back there is across the Savannah River.
In the meantime, area schools will have the opportunity to play with a shot clock when they play in scrimmages, holiday tournaments and other exhibitions in Georgia.
"It's just in the beginning stages, but they're ahead of us on this side of the river," Peckham said.