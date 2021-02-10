Strong 2nd half lifts USCA past Lander

USC AIKEN 69, LANDER 55
Mark Vanderslice was ready to look at the positives following Wednesday night's game against Lander.
Sure, some of the offensive woes that have plagued the USC Aiken men's basketball team during a three-game losing streak popped up again. And sure, Vanderslice admitted that his team got away with some sloppy transition defense in the first half.
But, as he pointed out, the most important stat was the 69-55 win at the Convocation Center, a victory even more important in that it ends that losing streak with rival Augusta on deck.
"I saw resiliency. I saw defense. I saw response," said Vanderslice, whose team took a 35-33 halftime lead after a Jalen McCoy steal and layup in the closing seconds of the first half. "… Second half, we had to make sure that we responded to their transition. That was a weak point for us in the first half."
The Pacers weren't doing what they needed to do defensively in the first 20 minutes – Vanderslice said they weren't communicating in transition, and they weren't getting in position to take away the 3-point shot.
Fortunately for the Pacers, Lander simply wasn't making any of them. The Bearcats were just 3-for-15 from deep in the first half, and they finished the game 6-for-26.
"They were just missing," Vanderslice said. "It wasn't like we were playing great defense in transition – they were just missing. In the second half, we forced them to miss."
Gus Rowland scored a game-high 17 points and had five steals, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Pacers (7-5, 6-4 Peach Belt Conference). Anyeuri Castillo had 10 points and eight rebounds, McCoy and Donaven Hairston scored nine apiece and Darius Bell added eight points.
USCA shot 44.3 percent from the field (27 for 61) but had another rough night from the 3-point arc (4-for-22) and free throw line (11 for 17).
Lander, however, didn't fare any better. The Bearcats, despite their shooting woes, kept getting to the free throw line late in the game with a chance to cut into the deficit – Vanderslice had to switch to a 2-3 zone because of all of the fouls – but were just 7-for-19 for the game.
USCA led the entire second half, and a Castillo 3-pointer with 11:16 made it a 10-point lead. Lander didn't get any closer than seven points the rest of the way.
The win was a big one in more ways than one for the Pacers, who will now turn their sights to next Wednesday's road game at Augusta. USCA was scheduled to face UNC Pembroke on Saturday, but the Braves have opted out of the season.
"Momentum can be your best friend or it can be your worst enemy," Vanderslice said. "There for a minute, the tsunami was going against us. We've created our own momentum, and now we've just got to make sure we push it forward to Augusta. Is it gonna be a tough one? Absolutely. They're all tough when you play Augusta, whether it's home or away.
"I think we're in a good spot right now. I think our heads are on right, and I think getting off the schneid is really gonna have an impact on our program."