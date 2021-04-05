Spieth trending upward just in time for Masters

AUGUSTA — The drive down Magnolia Lane always produces good feelings for Jordan Spieth.
That's the case when he arrives at Augusta National Golf Club for the Masters Tournament in good form, as he did Monday following a drought-breaking victory at the Valero Texas Open.
It's also true when he shows up after a missed cut or coming off poor performances.
He still typically ends up playing well and is frequently listed among the favorites to win the Masters. He's been trending in that direction for weeks, and following Sunday's win he's no longer just part of that conversation – he's dominating it.
"I love being here. I love being on the grounds. It's my favorite tournament in the world. I've expressed that many times in here," he said Monday. "Yesterday was a great day. That was a lot of fun being in contention, having the putts kind of go in. As I've mentioned over the last six weeks or so, you put yourself in that position enough times, the bounces will go your way."
He's put himself in that position especially well at Augusta National, where his career scoring average of 70.46 is the lowest of anybody who's played at least 25 rounds at the Masters. He's finished inside the top three more times (four, including the win in 2015) than he has outside of it (three, including last year's tie for 46th).
There were plenty of low points over a winless stretch that spanned 82 starts dating back to his 2017 Open Championship victory at Royal Birkdale.
Mechanical malfunctions in his swing – and an injury to his left hand – led to inconsistencies, and he often found himself in spots where he was repeatedly having to rely on his short game to bail himself out of trouble.
He took responsibility for his struggles and learned to be patient – no easy task for him, he said – as he navigated those valleys. After all, he wasn't in danger of losing his PGA Tour card. He just wasn't winning three times a year.
It's been a humbling experience, and he said he really felt the sting of it when he didn't qualify for the WGC-Workday Championship.
Expectations are different for Spieth, of course. Still only 27 years old, he was already a two-time major champion before his 22nd birthday and then added his third just days before turning 24. From 2013-17 he won 14 times professionally, and he had risen to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Then he started the drop, and then he plummeted. He was ranked 92nd after missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, but he continued to grind and tune out the outside noise.
And then he got back on the right path, in more ways than one.
He left the Farmers and tied for fourth in Phoenix, then tied for third the next week at Pebble Beach. Then came a tie for 15th at Riviera, a tie for fourth at Bay Hill, and by that point he was high enough in the OWGR to get back into a WGC – he won his group at the Dell Technologies Match Play to reach the round of 16.
All of those breakthroughs led to his biggest one in more than three years as he held off a hard-charging Charley Hoffman – who needed to win to punch his ticket to Augusta National – to finally hoist another trophy.
"I felt the progression coming, and I was patient with it," he said. "But you get one 54-hole lead, and everyone thinks you're supposed to win right away when you haven't had a 54-hole lead in a long time. It was just more like, all right, everybody chill out. It's a hard game, and I've done a really good job closing in my career. I've never doubted that ability, and you're going to have bounces that go your way and some that don't."