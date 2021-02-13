South Aiken wrestlers setting bigger goals

Saturday's match was exactly the type of match that the South Aiken wrestling program wants.
The T-Breds aren't simply trying to just win a match here and a match there. Their goals are far bigger than that, and they're bigger than a Region 5-AAAA championship – they've now won three of those in a row.
No, their goals are the big playoff showdowns, the ones they know they can win and advance in the bracket.
That's what made Saturday even more painful.
The T-Breds put themselves in position to move on but were doomed by a couple of last-second pins in a 45-30 loss to Hilton Head Island in the Class AAAA playoff opener.
"We wrestled well. We wrestled well enough to win this," said Josh Hoover, who is once again the Region 5-AAAA Coach of the Year. "Just things didn't go our way in a couple of matches."
That doesn't diminish the accomplishments of the T-Breds, who quickly have made a name for themselves on a statewide level.
Four T-Breds – Lathan Garland, Camden Taylor, Trevor Taylor and Hunter Goodwin – won individual region championships and nine qualified for the Lower State tournament. South Aiken has had three wrestlers compete for a state championship in the program's short history, and Hoover thinks he may have a couple more in this year's group.
Camden Taylor, the Region 5-AAAA Wrestler of the Year with an infectious work ethic, at 132 pounds may be one of them.
"He just works. I know that's the common theme across the state and everything, but he works," Hoover said. "This is something he loves. He buys into the system. He does everything right. He works at practice. He knows where he's at in the state, and he still wants to get better. He knows that he's got work to do. Even today's match showed that he has work to do. With him working like that, it brought those guys around him, it brought their level up."
Garland got South Aiken off to a hot start with a quick pin of Hilton Head Island's nationally-ranked Zao Estrada in the 106-pound weight class.
Hunter Faulkner picked up three points at 126 for a 15-6 lead, then Andrew Singer gave the T-Breds a spark by snagging three points in overtime at 145 pounds to re-take the lead at 18-15.
"That kid, he's been battling stuff all season and just got back a week and a half ago from quarantine," Hoover said of Singer. "His spot went to someone else who was able to qualify for Lower State at that spot, so we gave him today's match just as a, 'Hey, you've worked your butt off this season. You've worked your tail off this season, so let's see what you can do.' Overtime always comes down to who wants it more. It's a heart thing. It's no longer strength on strength – it's who wants it more. That was a testament to him. He's worked really hard to get where he's at."
Back-to-back pins by Liam Miller at 160 and Goodwin at 170 gave South Aiken a 30-21 lead, but a key pin swung the match to the Seahawks and the T-Breds ran out of chances to make up the deficit.
Next up for the T-Breds is Lower State, currently scheduled for Feb. 26-27. Until then, they'll keep on working on the continuous improvement that's kept them in form despite so many cancellations this season.
"They want it," Hoover said. "They've bought into the system that we've put into place as far as, no matter what we're gonna work. With this season, we weren't able to get the matches we usually get in December, so by January we weren't as sharp as we wanted to be. The improvement they've made from the beginning of January to now is tremendous. It can't be touched."