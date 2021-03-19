South Aiken strikes back, salvages split with Aiken

SOUTH AIKEN 4, AIKEN 3
The city's high school baseball rivalry just wouldn't feel the same if it didn't go down to the wire.
South Aiken scored some sweet revenge over Aiken on Friday, salvaging a series split with a 4-3 victory that was another in a long line of tense finishes between the two.
"Any time we can pick up a win, especially against our crosstown rival, that's huge for these guys," said South Aiken coach Michael Baker. "That's huge for me, especially with that bitter taste in our mouth from Monday. I tip my cap to Coach (Gary) Asbill and his club. He does a great job with those guys. They gave us everything that we wanted tonight."
Jalen Raysor's triple to center field in the bottom of the fifth inning plated Brayden Tripp and Bobby Robinson, putting the T-Breds ahead for good.
Aiken looked poised to extend the game in the top of the seventh, with back-to-back two-out singles from Josh Grant and Reagan Fairchild to put the pressure on South Aiken reliever Ben Brash.
Jacob Phillips' slow roller to third base was scooped up by Tyler Fiquris, who whipped the ball across the diamond to Robinson at first. It got there just before Phillips did, securing the win for the T-Breds.
Baker lamented his team's inability to produce with runners in scoring position in Monday's 6-4 loss. He's still looking for better execution at the plate, and he pointed out how some untimely errors put the T-Breds in some tough spots, but he was proud of how his players came through when it mattered most.
"We had some key errors but, you know what, they fought back and didn't allow those to hurt us that much," he said. "That's something that we've still got to improve on, taking the mental mistakes out of the game. ... We made some great plays to counteract some of the mental mistakes that we made."
One of those errors came in the top of the second inning when Justus Hammett grounded to third and was thrown out – only Brash wasn't covering first base. Fairchild raced home from third, giving Aiken a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Swarthout's double in the bottom of the fourth ended a string of nine consecutive batters retired by Aiken starting pitcher Jacob Patsourakos. Peyton Boozer drove him in to put the T-Breds on the board, and Fiquris tied it with an RBI groundout.
Dalton Graves beat out an infield single with two outs to score Will Parrott and give Aiken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth, but South Aiken countered in the home half of the inning to take the lead for good.
South Aiken had eight hits for the game, with Raysor and Jacob Butler picking up two apiece. Butler, the T-Breds' starting pitcher, went six innings and struck out three.
Patsourakos also struck out three batters. Seven different Aiken players had one hit, but the Hornets struggled with runners on base. Asbill said that, after looking back at Monday's game, the Hornets were lucky to come away with a split.
"In two games, we've left 23 guys on base. Twenty-three guys. So we were extremely fortunate to win the other night," he said. "The difference in the game, I thought, is South Aiken got hits when they needed to and the Hornets didn't. That's on me as a head coach. I've got to prepare those guys better."
Both teams are now 1-1 in Region 5-AAAA play. Aiken visits Midland Valley on Monday, while South Aiken plays Strom Thurmond at SRP Park on Monday in the last game of the Augusta GreenJackets' High School Showcase.