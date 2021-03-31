Smith leads at weather-delayed Augusta National Women's Amateur

EVANS — The only thing stopping Katherine Smith on Wednesday was the weather.
Smith, a senior at the University of Nebraska, leads the Augusta National Women's Amateur after one rain-shortened day at Champions Retreat. She's 4 under through 11 holes, three shots clear of a field that will return to the course Thursday morning to finish the first round and then roll right into the second.
Smith will have a 7-foot par putt on the 12th hole awaiting her, but her mindset about the delay is a little different considering the magnitude of this week.
"Yeah, I think a normal tournament I'd be pretty disappointed, but this week, everything's been so awesome that I'm just excited for another day here and another day to go low and make some putts," she said.
She came to Augusta riding the high of a long-awaited first collegiate victory. She won two weeks ago at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate and has her older brother Karter, who played collegiately at Drake, caddying for her this week.
That familiar face brought her comfort, as did her play. Smith made three birdies on the front nine and added another on No. 10. Then her momentum was put on hold as threatening weather entered the area.
Play was suspended at 4:32 p.m., and players did not return to the course. The tournament is scheduled to resume at 7:45 a.m. Thursday – the 29 players who have yet to finish their first round will return to where they stopped, while the 53 who completed their first round will begin their second simultaneously.
Smith, playing in the final group with Rachel Heck (even par) and Tristyn Nowlin (4 over) said her ball-striking was on point on a windy day at Champions Retreat that yielded few low scores.
University of South Carolina senior Ana Pelaez, the NCAA's No. 2 player and the 13th-ranked amateur in the world, completed her first round in 1-under 71, and she's part of a group of five players – including world No. 1 Rose Zhang – three shots behind Smith.
"I feel pretty good," Pelaez said. I think I could have had a couple more birdies, but I also feel I could have had a couple more bogeys out there. So I'd say it's a pretty good start for the tournament."
Pelaez and plenty more spoke of battling their emotions on the course and not letting the stage affect their play. Wind, firm greens and tricky pins didn't make things any easier.
"It definitely is difficult. You really have to know what to think, especially you get your thoughts away from you, then it's definitely hard to come back to – come back down to Earth and really stay in the moment," said Zhang, the 17-year-old who tied for 17th two years ago at the inaugural ANWA. "So I think overall it's definitely a challenge. It's easier said than done, but just trying my best on every single moment I have."
Eight players are four shots back at even par, while another nine are 1 over. Of those 17 players, eight have not yet completed their first round.
South Carolina's Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the top-ranked player in the NCAA and No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, couldn't take advantage of the par 5s at Champions Retreat and shot a 3-over 75. Paula Kirner is 3 over through 12 holes, and Pimnipa Panthong is 8 over through 15.
The field of 82 will be cut to the top 30 following Thursday's second round, and those players will advance to play in Saturday's final round at Augusta National Golf Club. The entire field will be able to play a practice round Friday at Augusta National.