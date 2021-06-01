Richardson returning to coach Mustangs

Brad Richardson just couldn't stay away from the Midland Valley baseball program for long.
Richardson, who retired a year ago after six seasons as the Mustangs' head coach, is back in charge following Chase Bell's resignation.
"Once he resigned and they opened the position back up, I still have a lot of passion for the game and a lot of excitement about being out here around the kids and watching them grow and develop," he said Tuesday. "All of that kind of culminated with me talking with my wife and saying, you know, 'Let's go pursue this again.'"
Richardson has 29 years of teaching and coaching experience, and he took the Midland Valley job prior to the 2015 season. The Mustangs hovered around a .500 record for his first four seasons, then found their groove with a Class AAAA Lower State title in 2019 and a hot start to 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.
So, once the job opened back up, it would've been hard to find a better fit for the program.
Part of the reason he retired was to have the chance to watch his son Seth play collegiately at Lander, and he still plans to take advantage of those opportunities moving forward as he gets back into coaching.
A massive senior class of nine players departed from Midland Valley last year along with Richardson. The 2021 Mustangs finished at the bottom of the Region 5-AAAA standings with a 2-6 record, so now the plan is to help get them back to where they were previously.
The 2019 team went 25-8 and played for a state championship, and the 2020 team was picking up speed at 5-1 before the season was canceled – to end a career on a "What if?" was not the way Richardson wanted to retire.
"I met with some of the players today, and I met with the middle school players and their parents today," he said. "One of the things some of the players brought up was that it was a cut-short season in 2020, and I said, 'Yeah, it kind of left a bitter taste in my mouth to go out that way.' I'm definitely excited to get back into it and do it for a while, as long as I stay healthy, do it for as long as I can."
That large graduating class meant it was an almost entirely new group Bell was coaching this past season. They may have been new to the varsity roster, but Richardson knows them well from when they were junior varsity players. Back then they practiced with the varsity every day and were held to the same standards – they weren't there to just sit back and watch.
He told the players when he met with them that they're just going to have to get better in all phases of the game, and they're going to have to show up ready to put in the work it takes to get there. It's a continuation of the "clock in" motto Richardson's Mustangs had before, and the hard hats nailed up in the dugout are a message to the players that they're there to work – and win.
"We expect them to do well. I told them, 'I don't do anything to lose.' We expect to win," he said. "That's the mentality we've got to get, where we expect to win. If you don't expect to win, why even show up? Let's just go get pizza or something and say we forfeit the game. We certainly come out here expecting to win them all."