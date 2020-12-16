Rebels' Williams signs with Wake Forest

TRENTON — BJ Williams has one less question to be settled in the remainder of his senior year, as the Strom Thurmond High School honor student has officially made his mark to play football at the collegiate level.
Williams, largely known for his play at defensive end and tight end, is on board to play for Wake Forest University, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was the primary honoree at a gathering held Wednesday at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church, with family members, teammates, coaches and other "socially distanced" well-wishers in attendance.
Williams, whose parents are Brandon Williams Sr. and Renee Williams, sports a stellar grade-point average of 4.3 and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. "Wake was always at the top of my list," he said, looking back at the recruiting process, which has landed him a spot primarily as a defensive end. He started for the Rebels for three years.
"It's been a wild journey to see a young man grow and develop from 6 years old to a 6-foot-5, 237-pound man," said Tellex Lanham, an assistant coach with Strom Thurmond High's football program, with a background that included coaching Williams' first recreation-league team, the Bettis Falcons. Lanham urged Williams to make the most of his opportunity to continue being a positive role model.
Riley Addis, the Rebels' defensive coordinator, said that Williams "embodies everything that we stand for at Strom Thurmond – pride, class, courage, will to win."
"BJ not only embodies what it means to be a great athlete on the field, but more importantly, in my world, BJ excels in the classroom," said Bob Grimm, Strom Thurmond High's principal. "He is everything that you'd want in today's modern young man. He is a class act in everything that he does."
"He is everything that is right with today's young people," Grimm said, "so when you hear all the negative things in the world about kids and kids and kids, I just say, 'Look at BJ Williams,' because he is the epitome of just a class young man."
Wake Forest is a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Atlantic division, which means the Demon Deacons' most frequent football opponents are Clemson, Louisville, Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse and North Carolina State.
"This has been an exciting journey, and believe it or not, God has led the way the whole time," said Antwaun Hillary, the Rebels' head coach. "I watched you grow from a boy to a man in four years and ... my favorite part of my job is player development, and I'm so proud of you, man, for all you've done."
He added, "At Strom Thurmond High School, we speak on priorities, and those priorities are God, family, academics and football. You know, BJ ... has prioritized his life over the last four years. He's strong in his faith, he loves his family, he carries over a 4-point GPA, and then lastly, he just loves the process of getting better, and you can't say that a lot about kids today, and he's going to need that to carry him on for a successful career at Wake Forest."
Strom Thurmond wound up its 2020 campaign at 3-3 overall and 3-2 in its region, amid a schedule rocked by COVID-19 complications. A Wake Forest website noted that Williams caught 12 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the 2019 campaign. Defensively, he made 55 tackles (16 for loss) and had nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and 27 quarterback hurries as a junior. He was a team captain for the Rebels in both basketball (as a forward) and football.
Williams is the 19th-ranked recruit in the state of South Carolina for the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.
He injured his left elbow in the second game of the 2020 season, which sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign, and is now fully recovered, Hillary recalled. "He did all of his damage as a junior ... His 11th-grade film kind of spoke for itself. He popped out to college coaches, and drew attention from a lot of major universities."