Rebels clinch playoff spot, will play for region title

STROM THURMOND 5, FOX CREEK 3
NORTH AUGUSTA — A lot of different things could've shaken Strom Thurmond's Drew Johnson on Friday night.
The sophomore had just moved from second base to the mound in the bottom of the third inning to pitch in relief after the Rebels' 4-0 lead over Fox Creek had been trimmed to 4-3.
He'd be facing a potent Fox Creek lineup in a rivalry game with a playoff spot – and a potential spot in a one-game playoff from the Region 5-AAA championship – at stake.
Any of that could've thrown him off his game.
None of it did.
Johnson held Fox Creek scoreless the rest of the way to wrap up a 5-3 win for Strom Thurmond, which locked up a playoff spot and shares the top spot in the region standings with Gilbert. The two will play Tuesday at Pelion to determine the region title.
"The guys did a good job of keeping their cool and staying collected," said Strom Thurmond head coach Mack Hite. "They did a wonderful job of staying the course there as that game feels like it goes back and forth and has a chance to be one of those crazy games. But Drew Johnson comes in, cool as a cucumber, and settles the mood there and took the wind out of them when he started filling up the zone."
The Rebels (13-7, 8-2) gave starting pitcher Dalton Hitt run support early against Caleb Baynham, staking him to a 4-0 lead midway through the second inning. Robert Fallaw drove in a run in the top of the first with a triple, and Hitt's groundout brought in Fallaw for a 2-0 edge.
Chandler Mims and Hitt were each hit by pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the second, and it looked like the Rebels were on their way to a rout.
Mike Adams changed that with one swing of the bat, blasting a three-run home run in the bottom of the second to bring the Predators (16-10, 5-5) within a run.
Johnson, however, never let them get any closer. He kept the ball in the strike zone and kept the Predators off balance, and his defense – especially Mims at shortstop – backed him up with big play after big play in the field.
"He's throwing to contact. He's not a big strikeout guy," Hite said. "He's in the zone a lot. He kept getting ahead with breaking ball. He's got a good curveball, and we were able to pitch off of it some in the later innings to keep them off balance. The main thing Drew does is he just doesn't seem to get rattled. It's a big game against your county rival, and he looks just unflappable up there."
The Rebels added an insurance run in the top of the fourth when Fallaw's groundout plated Devron Williams.
Strom Thurmond has guaranteed itself a spot in the playoffs, and Tuesday's game against Gilbert will determine whether that's as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The teams split their regular season series last week.
"It's exciting to play for a championship," Hite said. "I think the guys, we're just trying not to look ahead to the playoffs. We really want to go get that one on Tuesday."