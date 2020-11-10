Rahm makes a splash with hole-in-one on No. 16

AUGUSTA — Jon Rahm gave himself a birthday present Tuesday when he skipped a ball across the pond at the par-3 16th and it went on the green and found the cup for a most unlikely hole-in-one.
Even better, the ace was captured on video and seen by millions on social media.
The young Spaniard is hoping for even bigger rewards later this week. Like slipping on a green jacket as Masters Tournament champion.
“I can't lie, I'm feeling pretty confident,” Rahm, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said during a news conference. “Even my last start, the ZoZo Championship, I hit it about as good as I hit it tee to green really in the tournament, especially on Sunday and the weekend.”
Even in the pandemic, Rahm said he is happier than ever and has been working hard on his game.
“I've been putting in the work and golfing well,” he said. “Hopefully something special happens this weekend.”
Skipping balls at the 16th has been a tradition during Masters practice rounds for years. Even without patrons to encourage and cheer them on, players have been keeping the tradition alive this week.
Rahm defied the odds with the rare shot, but it wasn’t even his first hole-in-one of the week. He also made one on No. 4 during Monday’s practice round.
Now the trick is carrying his momentum through the rest of the week. In three Masters starts, Rahm has two top-10 finishes. He is hoping his birthday week will be lucky for him; late Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, a two-time Masters winner, was born on April 9, which usually fell during Masters Week.
“I hope I can get that victory and it would be a very special week because I have a lot of friends and family members with a birthday this week or around this week, and it makes it more special,” Rahm said. “It is an extra motivation to know that Augusta has treated us so well in the past, particularly around birthdays.”
HONORARY TIGER AND PHIL: Honorary starters have been a cherished Masters tradition for nearly six decades. And with Tiger Woods (44) and Phil Mickelson (50) not as young as they used to be, speculation has already started on their future roles at Augusta.
On Monday, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley announced that Lee Elder would join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters in 2021. Elder was the first Black golfer to play in the Masters.
“You know, the fact that I had an opportunity to watch Byron Nelson and Sam Snead tee off there, and to see even Jack and Arnold (Palmer) and Gary, and now to have Lee start next year, whether it's Phil and I down the road or whatever it may be, it's up to the chairman,” Woods said. “And it's an honor; you start off the Masters. Hopefully, that will be us one day, and I'll be hitting bombs past him. “
Mickelson didn’t take the bait, but did say he hoped he and Woods would be competitors for several more years to come.
“I mean, that's really not on our radar right now,” Mickelson said. “If that was something we got asked to do that would be really cool. But I love how Lee Elder is going to be on the tee.
“I think that's really a special thing. I love how the Masters Tournament, how the game of golf has really tried and worked hard to get rid of some of our exclusionary past and create a more inclusive present, and I'm proud to be part of that.”
GROUPS ANNOUNCED: The Masters unveiled tee times Tuesday, and the groups of threesomes will go off both No. 1 and No. 10 tees in two waves.
There are plenty of “power” groups with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson in the same group with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. Pre-tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau is grouped with fellow bomber Jon Rahm and past Masters runner-up Louis Oosthuizen.
Defending champion Tiger Woods will play alongside British Open champion Shane Lowry and 2019 U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree.