Quackenbush finishes as runner-up in S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship

NORTH AUGUSTA — Brian Quackenbush of Aiken finished as runner-up Saturday in the S.C. Amateur Match Play Championship being held at Mount Vintage Golf Club.
On a marathon day of golf that included three 18-hole matches, Quackenbush lost in the finals to Jason Steiner of Fort Mill. The finals were scheduled for Sunday, but the forecast of inclement weather moved the match up.
Quackenbush was 2 down early but battled back with a win at the ninth hole. Steiner went 2 up again at No. 11, and Quackenbush won the 15th hole to cut the deficit in half.
But they halved the remaining three holes, and Steiner claimed the victory.
Quackenbush, who was medalist in stroke-play qualifying, defeated Michael Sims of Lexington 1 up in the quarterfinals. In the semifinal round, Quackenbush posted a 2 and 1 victory over Garrett Cooper of Cowpens.