Progress, PRs for Pacers, PBC championship next

A season of improved times and personal bests is trending in the right direction heading into the biggest event of the fall for USC Aiken's cross country teams.

The Pacers wrapped up their regular season Saturday in a home event at Generations Park, and they'll wrap up their year Nov. 14 at the Peach Belt Conference championship.

The women's team was victorious over Lander, while the men finished second to the Bearcats.

Lauren Sigmon led the Pacers in the early 5k race, finishing in 21:51 for second place overall. Sigmon, a two-sport athlete like many of USCA's cross country runners, had the team's best time for the first time this season.

Eliza Chase, who was third Saturday, had the team's best time in the season-opening Koala Classic, and Sophie King, who raced unattached Saturday and didn't count toward the team finish, was the team's top finisher at the Sand Shark Invitational. The USCA women had fifth- and fourth-place finishes in their previous events.

"We have a solid group," said head coach Lauren Etheridge. "We have a good top five, and all of the other girls pull along just as well. I'm excited to see what we can do in two weeks at conference."

The men's team, in year two of its return to USCA's athletic department, has also experienced plenty of growth and gains during the three-race regular season. The men's team finished ninth at the Koala Classic and seventh at the Sand Shark Invitational.

Kyle Ready has set a new personal best in each of the three races, and he was sixth with a time of 31:38 in Saturday's 8k race on a difficult course.

David Weidner has had the team's top finish in each race, and Saturday he placed fourth with a time of 30:37.

Despite having a roster with lots of new team members – or athletes new to cross country in general – Etheridge has seen her runners grow closer and continue to push one another to break through for faster times each time they run.

"I think the biggest difference is just having that consistency in running under us already, and the fact that we are getting more close," she said. "We're like a family. We have that unity with us. I think that's definitely helped. We can pull each other along during our races. That's been a big thing for us from last year to this year."

The PBC championship is scheduled for Nov. 14 and will be held on the University of North Georgia's cross country course in Oakwood, Georgia, a relatively flat and fast layout that could yield even more personal bests for the Pacers.