War Eagles continue to soar, earn 4th straight region title

WAGENER — Wednesday night may have been the perfect time to ask Shane Hutto what makes his Wagener-Salley volleyball team so good.
The War Eagles, looking to clinch their fourth consecutive region championship, were hosting a rival Ridge Spring-Monetta team with championship aspirations of its own. After one set is was clear that anything less than a championship effort wouldn't be enough to get the job done.
RS-M led nearly the entire first set before scoring the last three points for a 26-24 win, and then Wagener-Salley led for nearly the rest of the night to sweep the doubleheader – 24-26, 25-20, 25-15 in the first match, 25-7, 25-14 in the second, after which Hutto revealed how his team keeps winning.
"It's just their ability to never give up," Hutto said. "We went into that first game in that first set, and we lost a nailbiter. They just knew that wasn't gonna be acceptable. They just knew, and I had complete faith in them that they were gonna do it."
With the win Wednesday night, Wagener-Salley wrapped up its Region 3-A schedule with a perfect 14-0 record for the first time in school history. Speaking of history, this current run makes up four of the five region championships the program has ever won.
Wagener-Salley lost only two sets – compared to 28 won – in region play, and the non-region schedule included wins over Class AA Pelion and Class AAA Strom Thurmond.
Of course, as Hutto pointed out, it hasn't been easy. The War Eagles have had to reshuffle their lineup due to injuries, like a costly one last week to setter Kaley Garvin. Enter senior libero Victoria Alger, last year's Region 3-A Player of the Year and an All-State pick, who transitioned from defensive specialist to team facilitator. In her place, Trinity Ables has stepped up to take over the libero position.
Wednesday, with a championship on the line, Alger turned in her best performance so far with 42 assists.
Whoever's passing the ball for the War Eagles has plenty of options to choose from. Key'Asia Dunbar, a state champion in the shot put, can drop the hammer on the volleyball court – she had 15 kills and seven blocks against RS-M. Gracie Starnes, also an All-State softball player, and Ayreanna Wood each had 10 kills Wednesday, and Alyssa Perkins and Raney Burnett were both perfect from the service line to throw off RS-M's serve receive. Additionally, Maliah Harris has led the team in kills or aces in several matches this season.
"Just hitting on all different ends of the court, and that's what we focused on this year," Hutto said. "Not only going to middle, but going to outside, going to right side, mixing things up. My hitters are phenomenal, so I've got to choose them every day. I'm gonna continue to choose them, and they know that."
Wagener-Salley will have a No. 1 seed and open the Class A playoffs Tuesday at home against an at-large opponent. So begins the final stretch for seniors Alger, Burnett, Dunbar and Alyssa Hutto, and their coach is appreciative of how they've helped change the trajectory of the program.
"These seniors, I mean, it starts with them. They had a mindset going in four years ago that they were meaning business then, and they're still proving it now," he said, pointing to their impact on a strong junior class of six players ready to take the reins. "... Even trickling down to JV, a big JV win tonight for our girls. They're leaving their mark on their senior season, and it's not just them – it's the program. We keep talking about our culture. We've changed the culture, and now we're just trying to keep that culture. It's a good feeling."