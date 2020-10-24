Top-seeded Lady Dogs eyeing playoff run

A shortened season and reduced postseason meant a playoff spot would be even harder to come by for high school volleyball teams.
With no non-region schedule to iron out any kinks, and only two playoff spots available from Region 5-AA, Silver Bluff removed all of the guesswork by reeling off eight consecutive wins to start the season and lock up the region championship.
The Lady Dogs countered all of that early-season uncertainty with their balance and preparation, and then they took the region by storm.
"They're just a well-rounded team. I have hitters, passers, you know, my setter (junior Emma Chambers) stepped up. I have awesome assistant coaches," said head coach Helen Drayton, whose team last won a region title in 2016. "They played a big part in getting them prepared for region. They just came together as a team, and they bonded. They just united and played great."
The Lady Dogs dropped just four sets in eight region matches and, after missing the playoffs the last two seasons, they'll open the postseason Tuesday as a No. 1 seed at home against Lake Marion.
As Drayton said, they've used their balance to their advantage – and that balance also extends to a roster with senior leadership and key underclassmen on the floor.
The seniors – Laurie Lamar, Rauri Key-Crawford and Jazmine Dicks – were honored Thursday night after the Lady Dogs' match against Midland Valley. A strong junior class shows plenty of hope for next year, as does the presence of some sophomores who stepped up in a big way when their number was called.
One of those has been Aaliyah Lawrence, who transferred from Gray Collegiate and has been a force to be reckoned with in the middle. Another is Kaidance Lamb, a defensive specialist and setter who got the call-up from the junior varsity roster and has already made a big impact.
"She's sort of like the glue," Drayton said. "She's made a great difference. She's young, but she's mature for her age."
The newcomers have bonded with a returning roster that was hungry for a return to the playoffs. Their region romp has given the seniors one last shot at a playoff run after enduring a couple of tough seasons as Silver Bluff has bounced around between regions due to realignment. Lamar had to spend her Senior Night at the scorer's table due to an injury, but Drayton said she should be back Tuesday for the playoff opener.
"They're loyal. They're faithful. They're hard-working," Drayton said of her seniors. "You can count on them. They're what I would expect out of seniors, for the most part."
With the region schedule out of the way to start the season, the Lady Dogs' matches lately have been against higher-classification opponents like North Augusta and Midland Valley. And with their postseason future already locked up and nothing riding on those matches, there were some understandable lapses. Drayton is hoping to see the intensity return now that every match is the biggest of the season.
"They just need to stay focused," she said, emphasizing that they can't afford to dig themselves into any holes in win-or-go-home situations. "They're just gonna have to start pounding from the beginning and just keep pounding. They can't let up."