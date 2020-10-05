T-Breds sweep region swim titles

South Aiken High School swimmers won the boys' and girls' Region 5-AAAA championships Saturday at Fermata Club.
The T-Breds' girls secured 308 points, ahead of runner-up North Augusta (200), Aiken (123) and Midland Valley (62). South Aiken's boys scored 282 points to finish ahead of second-place North Augusta (237), Midland Valley (49) and Aiken (25).
On the girls' side, South Aiken's Kaitlyn Golyski, Annie Hobson, Hannah Gunsallus and Emily Robinson teamed up to win both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. Individually, Golyski won the 100 and 200 freestyle, Hobson won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and Robinson won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. The T-Breds had 16 top-three finishes.
North Augusta's Haley Winburn, Katie Swann, Allie Satterfield and Olivia Dicks won the 200 medley relay, and Satterfield won the 100 butterfly to lead eight podium finishes for the Yellow Jackets.
Aiken's Amelia Harper won the 100 breaststroke, and the Hornets had eight podium finishers. Midland Valley had one podium finish.
For the boys, South Aiken's Ethan Parker, Andru Masterson, Lincoln Green and Patrick Fields won the 200 medley relay, and the T-Breds' Cooper Messick, Alex Trippi, Scott Hyde and Grant Parker won the 400 freestyle relay. Individual winners for South Aiken include Green in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, Messick in the 200 freestyle, Ethan Parker in the 100 freestyle and Masterson in the 50 freestyle. The T-Breds had 17 top-three finishes.
North Augusta's Max Hooper, Travis Brown, Drew Pond and Madden Bell won the 200 freestyle relay, and Bell picked up a win in the 50 freestyle. The Yellow Jackets had 10 podium finishes.
Midland Valley's Kristian Haase won the 100 breaststroke and made school history by becoming the first Mustang swimmer to win a region event. The Mustangs had two podium finishes.
Aiken's Jared Allison won the 200 individual medley and had two podium finishes for the Hornets.
This year's state championship meets are at the North Charleston Aquatic Center. The girls' meet is Saturday, and the boys' meet is next Monday. Spectators are not permitted.