T-Breds complete tennis sweep of Hornets

South Aiken's girls' tennis team remained unbeaten and wrapped up a season sweep of rival Aiken on Wednesday at Weeks Tennis Center.
The match, pushed back from last Thursday by bad weather, quickly turned in South Aiken's direction. Each match but No. 1 singles was decided in straight sets in the T-Breds' 5-1 win.
South Aiken sophomore Natalie Cannon, a transfer from the Upstate, outlasted Aiken's Carolyn Marvin at No. 1 for a 6-1, 5-7 (10-4) victory. Marvin battled back to force the tiebreak with some pinpoint accuracy – and the occasional smash near the net – but Cannon's steady play ultimately won out.
Playing on the next court over, the T-Breds' Hannah Dickson earned a point with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Bobbi Timmerman at No. 2 singles.
Aiken's Lilly Blackburn picked up a win at No. 3 singles, beating Hailey Young 6-4, 6-1.
South Aiken's Caroline Bowers won 6-2, 6-0 over Elaina Parrott at No. 4 singles, and the T-Breds' Lila Gazzo was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Cameron Woiczechowski at No. 5 singles.
The T-Breds' doubles tandem of Emma Davisson and Chaney Heath were 6-0, 6-1 winners.
South Aiken, now 5-0 in Region 5-AAAA, visits North Augusta at 5 p.m. Thursday. Aiken, 4-3 overall and 3-3 in region play, hosts Airport at 5 p.m. Thursday.