Prep football region breakdowns

Region play is often called the second season in high school football, with the non-league games serving as an opportunity to get everything dialed in for the all-important region games that dictate the playoff bracket.
In 2020, the region games are now the first season in a sprint to the playoffs. Non-region games now look more like placeholders, expendable spots on the schedule where region games can be moved if needed.
That's high school football – and sports and life in general – in the time of pandemic. Region rules all in the coming weeks, and the regions look a little different in this latest round of South Carolina High School League realignment.
Region 5-AAAA was more or less an Aiken County region with a couple of Columbia-area schools thrown in. One of those, defending league champ Brookland-Cayce, is gone, leaving Airport to fend with Aiken, Midland Valley, North Augusta and South Aiken in a five-time league. Irmo was initially scheduled to join the region after moving down from Class AAAAA but won its appeal to instead move to Region 4-AAAA with other Midlands schools.
Region 5-AAA has undergone several changes, including the addition of Fox Creek from Class AA. The Predators, members of Class A just five years ago, are one of three new members of the league along with Brookland-Cayce and Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Strom Thurmond, Gilbert and Swansea are the holdovers from the previous realignment.
Rivals are reunited in Region 5-AA, as Barnwell and Silver Bluff are back in the same league. The Bulldogs have moved from the Upper State's Region 2-AA – which they shared with Fox Creek – back to the Lower State. The Warhorses are the only returning member of the region – Edisto, Pelion and Wade Hampton all came down from Class AAA.
Region 3-A is a seven-team gauntlet, down one from last year as the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler and North football programs were allowed to merge. Blackville-Hilda, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Wagener-Salley and Williston-Elko all remain together along with Denmark-Olar, and Calhoun County is back after four years in Class AA. Estill has moved to the Lower State.