Hornets lose lead, finish strong to eliminate Sharks

AIKEN 3, MAY RIVER 2
Jeremy Rinder didn't have to say much, despite the situation.
His Aiken High volleyball team, on the verge of cruising to a sweep of visiting May River on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs, had suddenly lost two sets in a row and was facing a winner-take-all fifth.
Sure, momentum had shifted in a big way. But Rinder knew his players had it in them, and he knew what to tell them.
"That we were built for this, that we were made for this moment," he said, following the Hornets' 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-3 victory. "We talked about how we're not going to let it happen here. You know what I mean? We're not gonna let it happen here. Just a re-focus and a belief in yourself that you were built for this moment. Really, really proud of the way they responded, for sure.
"You've got to give credit to May River. They were down 2-0, and they came out and made good adjustments. You've got to give them a lot of credit there."
Rinder credited his team for the energy they had in a hot start – and a feverish finish – but emphasized that they need to sustain that throughout the match.
Natalie Bland had 24 kills on .475 hitting and had 18 digs for a double-double to lead the Hornets (23-3), who were the unbeaten champions of Region 5-AAAA. Brianna Mahoney had 15 kills and 19 digs, Sami Hale had 11 kills and 14 digs, Caroline Tyler had 49 assists and 13 digs, Sophia Frank had 16 digs, and Jasmine Sampson had 14 digs.
The Hornets put up the offensive numbers they did despite having to deal with an imposing May River front line with plenty of height.
"We know we have power. We were working on finesse and trying to move shots around and get different options and different shots and literally hit around the block," Rinder said. "That's something that we've been working on all week and something we're gonna have to continue to work on. We know that we're gonna come up against tall girls, and we know what's ahead of us."
The Hornets stormed out of the locker room for a 25-13 win in the first set. The visitors, possibly in a fog after a drive of more than two hours from Bluffton, woke up in the second set but fell victim to a 10-4 Aiken run to end the second set for a 25-23 win.
The Sharks answered with a strong third set of their own, turning a 13-all tie into a 25-19 win. That bought them a fourth set, which was a back-and-forth affair until May River scored five of the last six points for a 25-21 win.
Now faced with the possibility of their season ending, the Hornets responded by blitzing the Sharks in the fifth and final set.
Bland had three consecutive kills for a 3-0 lead, and a May River attack error made it 4-1. Kills by Hale and Mahoney and a Bland ace made it 7-1, and Aiken had a 9-2 lead after a couple of May River errors. The Hornets finished strong from there, scoring five of the final six points for a 15-3 capper that sends them to the second round Thursday for a home match against James Island.
SOUTH AIKEN 3, WEST FLORENCE 0
South Aiken advanced to the second round of the Class AAAA playoffs with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 win over West Florence.
Christa Berry had 39 assists and five aces, Bridget Boyleston had 12 kills and Gracie Carroll had 14 digs for the T-Breds, who will travel to Hilton Head Island on Thursday.
SILVER BLUFF 3, LAKE MARION 0
Silver Bluff moved to the second round of the Class AA playoffs with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 win over Lake Marion.
Emma Chambers had 27 assists, Rauri Key-Crawford had 10 kills, Jayla Valentine had nine kills, and Mya Cribbs had 19 digs for the Region 5-AA champion Lady Dogs, who will host Andrew Jackson on Thursday.
HIGH POINT ACADEMY 3, WAGENER-SALLEY 0
Wagener-Salley's season came to an end Tuesday at home against High Point Academy in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
The War Eagles finish the season with a 14-0 record in Region 3-A and a fourth consecutive region championship.
DIXIE 3, RIDGE SPRING-MONETTA 0
Ridge Spring-Monetta, the No. 2 seed from Region 3-A, lost in three sets to Dixie in the first round of the Class A playoffs.