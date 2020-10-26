Hornets begin playoffs with familiar No. 1 seed

Jeremy Rinder knew he had a special group from day one.

It was just a matter of if his Aiken High volleyball team could manage its swarm of weapons and put in the work to justify the target placed on the Hornets' backs as Region 5-AAAA favorites.

An 8-0 run through region play answered that question, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday the Hornets will start their playoff run on their home floor against May River.

Aiken's blend of sophomores and seniors showed throughout their year they can hurt their opposition however they need to – pure power, finesse and vision around the net, pinpoint passing and defensive smarts.

Rinder knew it right away, and he said at the beginning of the season that it wasn't just the players – it's how they play together.

"We have all the talent. We have all the weapons. We have everything you need to do really, really well and to accomplish all our goals," he said after they opened region play with a revenge win over South Aiken. "But they really, really have bought in and have each other's backs, so I think the team chemistry is something that's really gonna carry us and help make that translate into success, for sure."

That balance is why opponents can't simply game plan for one player.

Outside hitter Natalie Bland, an All-State pick last year as a freshman, has a team-high 223 kills on a .295 hitting percentage, leads the team in aces with 41 and is second in digs with 213. Brianna Mahoney is hitting .297 with 131 kills and 206 digs. Ansley Kitchings (119 kills on .338 hitting and 21 total blocks) and Ellie Runnels (107 kills on .315 hitting and a team-high 51 blocks) control the middle.

That's just the sophomores.

Add in seniors like do-everything Sami Hale (106 kills, 32 aces, 127 digs), defensive specialist Sophia Frank (a team-high 263 digs and 375 serves received) and setter Caroline Tyler (457 assists while managing all of those weapons around her), and the Hornets have the kind of firepower all over the floor to keep the pressure on the opposition.

The Hornets are back in their familiar spot atop the region after South Aiken took it away from them with an undefeated run last year. Rinder said he was told that Aiken simply doesn't lose to South Aiken when he interviewed for the job, and he followed through by going 2-0 in his first run through the city rivalry.

More importantly, the Hornets swept everyone else to win the region, just as they expected from the start of the season.

"I told them from the very beginning that we're gonna have that role of being hunted, and they need to embrace that," he said midway through the region schedule. "People are gonna want to beat us, and so I feel like they have taken ownership of that and really responded well."

South Aiken has the No. 2 seed from the region in the Class AAAA bracket, and the T-Breds open the playoffs at home Tuesday against West Florence.

In Class AA, Silver Bluff has a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2016. The Lady Dogs ran through Region 5-AA without a loss and will host Lake Marion on Tuesday night.

Wagener-Salley earned the top seed from Region 3-A by going 14-0 in region play. The War Eagles, region champs for the fourth year in a row, host High Point Academy on Tuesday. Ridge Spring-Monetta got the region's No. 2 seed and hosts Dixie on Tuesday.