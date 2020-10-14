Golyski leads local swimmers with 2 state titles

South Aiken's Kaitlyn Golyski won state titles in two races Saturday to highlight strong championship performances from area high school swimmers Saturday and Monday at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.
Golyski didn't wait long for her first win, finishing the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:52.09 to win the title in the day's first individual race. Later, she added a win in the 100 freestyle (51.78). She helped lead the T-Breds to a sixth-place finish as a team Saturday with 195 points.
Emily Robinson added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley and a sixth in the 100 breaststroke, and Hannah Gunsallus was ninth in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle.
Golyski, Gunsallus, Robinson and Annie Hobson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay.
North Augusta finished 19th as a team with 32 points. Haley Winburn, Katie Swann, Allie Satterfield and Olivia Dicks teamed up to finish 14th in the 200 medley relay and 15th in the 200 freestyle relay, and Satterfield placed 15th in the 100 butterfly.
Aiken tied for 20th with 29 points. Amelia Harper led the Hornets with a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and 12th in the 200 individual medley, and Ainsley Warden was 19th in the 100 breaststroke.
In the boys' Class AAAA meet Monday, South Aiken led the locals with a 14th-place finish with 80 points.
Lincoln Green provided big points with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a fifth in the 100 backstroke, and he teamed with Ethan Parker, Andru Masterson and Patrick Fields to finish 12th in the 200 medley relay and 15th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Masterson placed 19th in the 200 individual medley and 13th in the 500 freestyle, and Parker was 20th in the 100 freestyle.
North Augusta placed 17th with 52 points.
Madden Bell took second in the 50 freestyle and 11th in the 100 butterfly to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Bell, Max Hooper, Geoffrey Swann and Travis Brown finished 16th in the 200 medley relay, and Bell, Hooper, Brown and Andrew Pond were 18th in the 200 freestyle relay.
Hooper took 18th in the 200 individual medley and 19th in the 100 backstroke.
Aiken finished 19th with 44 points.
Tucker Samaha placed third in the 50 freestyle and 12th in the 100 freestyle, and Jared Allison was eighth in the 100 butterfly for the Hornets.
Strom Thurmond's girls finished 14th at Saturday's Class AAA championship with 54 points.
The team of Taylor Dean, Eliza Holmes, Lauren Strock and Hollis Holmes earned 12th-place finishes in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Dean took 12th in the 100 freestyle and 16th in the 100 backstroke, and Strock was 17th in the 50 freestyle.
Fox Creek's Laura Bachelder earned enough points in two races to finish 17th on the team leaderboard. She finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and ninth in the 100 backstroke for a total of 29 points.
At the Class AAA boys' meet Monday, Strom Thurmond finished 14th with 45 points.
Tyler Dean, Jake Mims, Alex Riley and Cole Mims teamed up to place 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 200 freestyle relay, and Dean gave the Rebels points with an 18th-place finish in the 200 individual medley and a 19th in the 100 breaststroke.