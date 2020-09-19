Column: Game week has finally arrived for area's public shools

The wait is almost over.
After a spring and summer of uncertainty – an uncertainty that is still far from over – the countdown to high school football for the state's public schools is winding down to zero.
The start date was pushed back. The playoffs were shortened. The schedule has been erased, rewritten, crumpled up, thrown out and again revamped to come up with the closest possible version of an actual regular season.
Area student-athletes have worked out – and it was a lot of strength and conditioning – either in groups or on their own based on what state officials, the South Carolina High School League and the individual school districts felt was best.
Through all of that, Friday night lights are almost back. Sure, it may look different – but it's something. And I think we can all agree that we'll take what we can get at this point.
There's no one-size-fits-all answer for how any of this is going to work. School and district officials have worked tirelessly to craft a plan to keep everyone safe while knowing that plan may be obsolete tomorrow.
There are blueprints for success out there, though. Other states, including our neighbors across the Savannah River, have been back at it for weeks. The state's private schools have been, too, as have the other fall sports in our area.
A lot of it will be learn-as-you-go, much like the previous six months. Strom Thurmond's football team won't be playing Friday night after "most members of the Strom Thurmond High School football team were in close contact with individuals that tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," according to a statement sent from a school administrator.
The entire Rebels team and several coaches are being quarantined through Sept. 26, so the planned season opener against Swansea has been moved to Oct. 30. That date on the schedule was previously occupied by an always highly anticipated matchup against North Augusta, but this year's region-prioritized schedule means the non-league games – rivalry or not – are expendable.
South Aiken lost two non-region games this week when River Bluff and Lexington had to reschedule their season opener to Nov. 6, when South Aiken was scheduled to host Lexington. River Bluff, meanwhile, isn't missing just the opener – the Gators had to cancel their second game, which was a planned trip to play the T-Breds.
What happens for the rest of the season, or even the rest of the week, is anyone's guess. Cautious optimism is optimism nonetheless, and the fact that we've even reached game week is a win on its own.
Throughout the week we'll be previewing the season by looking at the new region realignments, the top games and players to watch, and some of the big questions leading into the season. By Friday we'll be previewing actual, live prep football games.
It's been a long, weird, stressful wait. But it's almost over, and in just a few days Friday nights will be Friday nights again.