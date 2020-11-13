Aiken's Felton signs with Pirates

It was a long basketball journey for RJ Felton. At 3:23 p.m. on Friday, the Aiken High star guard was moved to tears when he took another step in that journey and officially signed on to play college basketball at East Carolina University.
"It's a big moment for me." were the words that Felton kept repeating as he fought back tears after signing.
The moment was the culmination of a high school career that has seen him rack up several accolades. He's the two-time reigning Aiken Standard Player of the year. He was also been named All-State two years in a row and was named Region 5-AAAA Player of the Year.
"He's earned this," Aiken High head coach Darris Jackson said during the ceremony. "This isn't an overnight thing. He's put in the hours, put in the time. Talent just doesn't get you there. It's work ethic."
With all of the honors piling up over the years there has been a buzz surrounding the 6-foot-4, 190 pound guard. With the buzz came offers from several other Division I schools, including College of Charleston, VCU, North Carolina A&T and Elon.
"I had to stay disciplined for the four years," Felton said. "I learned from the older guys ever since I got to Aiken High and got mentored by the guys in front of me."
Felton's humility and personality received high praise on Friday as well. Jackson has watched Felton since he was just a sixth-grader running around the gym. Jackson has been proud of what he's seen since then.
"It makes us feel good about the type of people who are representing our program," Jackson said. "It's been a pleasure to coach him thus far, and I'm excited about a new year. I'm excited to be an East Carolina fan going forward."
Felton has even made a positive impression on and off the court on those who've only known him for a couple of years.
"The competitive edge you have and the compassion you bring, not only to basketball, but in the classroom as well as being a good person overall is going to bode well for you in the future," second-year Aiken High principal Dr. Jason Holt said.
Felton acknowledge Friday was symbolic of the start of a new chapter, but he said he still has some goals for the current chapter before leaving Aiken.
"I want to win state. I want to be All-State. I want to try to win 4A player of the year," Felton said. "I want to be the best in South Carolina before I move on to ECU."