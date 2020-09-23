Aiken races to cross-country wins

Victoria Colon-LaBorde, Anthony DeFillips and their teammates led the way to a lopsided win for Aiken High School's cross-country program Wednesday afternoon, in a four-way meet with North Augusta, Midland Valley and Airport.
Generations Park was the host site, and the team results had Aiken racking up a perfect score: 15. Following were Midland Valley, 52; and North Augusta, 80. Airport did not have enough competitors to qualify. Among the boys, Aiken, at 16, was one point away from perfection. Following, in order, were North Augusta, 49; Airport, 88; and Midland Valley, 105.
DeFillips was the afternoon's fastest traveler, handling the 3.1-mile challenge in 19:33. Closest to him was teammate Jason Embrose, at 19:45. Colon-LaBorde was the top girl, doing the job in 21:53, trailed most closely by teammate Emma Poteat, at 23:54.