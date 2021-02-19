Prep hoops playoffs tip off, USC Aiken chosen as title host

The road to a state championship begins now for the South Carolina High School League's basketball teams – and that road leads to Aiken.
The SCHSL announced on Friday that the USC Aiken Convocation Center will be the site for this year's state championship games, scheduled for March 3-6.
Typically the state titles are decided over two days at the University of South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena, but that venue wasn't available this year.
Instead, the champions will be crowned on the floor of the 3,600-seat Convocation Center – the SCHSL's release did not include information about spectators.
“This facility can accommodate all of the games over the course of four days and provides for adequate seating for spectator attendance. All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols as it relates to spectator attendance will be followed,” said SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton in a release.
Additionally, the Upper and Lower State finals also will not be in their usual locations this year. Rather than Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Florence Center, the semifinal matchups will be held at neutral sites in high school gyms.
Then those 20 winning teams will head to Aiken.
That means the area's top contenders could play for a state title in their own backyard.
Headlining that list are the third-ranked North Augusta girls, winners of four consecutive state championships. The Lady Jackets (14-1) again rolled through Region 5-AAAA with an unbeaten record, and they'll start the playoffs at 6 p.m. Saturday at home against 10th-ranked May River, the No. 2 seed from Region 7-AAAA.
Also in the Class AAAA girls' bracket is Aiken (8-2, 6-2), which earned Region 5-AAAA's No. 2 seed. The Hornets host Darlington, Region 6-AAAA's No. 2 seed, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
On the boys' side of Class AAAA, third-ranked Aiken will host Region 7-AAAA's runner-up, either No. 6 Hilton Head Island or James Island, on Tuesday night. The Hornets (12-7) went 7-1 in region play to earn the league crown and No. 1 seed.
The 10th-ranked South Aiken boys (9-4) are in as the region's No. 2 seed and will host Myrtle Beach, the Region 6-AAAA runner-up, on Tuesday night.
In Class AAA, Fox Creek's girls (8-8) earned the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAA and will open the playoffs Tuesday night at No. 5 Camden, the Region 6-AAA champion.
In Class AA, Silver Bluff's girls (8-1) are the Region 5-AA champions and open the playoffs at 4 p.m. Saturday at home against fourth-ranked Woodland, the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AA.
Barnwell's girls (5-1) finished second in the region and visit Region 6-AA champion Phillip Simmons, the fifth-ranked team in the state, on Friday.
Barnwell's boys (4-6) are also in the playoffs as a No. 2 seed after beating Silver Bluff in a tiebreaking game. The Warhorses visit Region 6-AA champion Woodland on Tuesday night.
SCHSL Basketball State Championships
at the USC Aiken Convocation Center
Wednesday, March 3
Noon — Class AA Girls
3 p.m. — Class A Boys
Thursday, March 4
Noon — Class AAAA Girls
3 p.m. — Class AAA Boys
Friday, March 5
Noon — Class AAAAA Girls
4 p.m. — Class AAA Girls
7:30 p.m. — Class AA Boys
Saturday, March 6
Noon — Class AAAA Boys
4 p.m. — Class A Girls
7:30 p.m. — Class AAAAA Boys