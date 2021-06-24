Post 26 juniors finding niche, looking for 2nd-half push

With two outs and the bases loaded Wednesday night in a key American Legion game against North Augusta Post 71, Aiken Post 26 coach Michael Baker offered some advice to batter Justin Acord.
"Have fun, kiddo."
That's been the Post 26 experience so far for Baker, the South Aiken head coach who's leading the 17-and-under junior team this summer at the T-Breds' Lumber Yard. It's been a rocky start to the season, but Baker is relishing the opportunity to coach this group on his home diamond.
"It's been a great experience," he said, pointing out that he gets to coach some of his own players plus some from four other area schools. "... Having all those guys come together to play for Post 26 has been really fun. I've really enjoyed working with those guys."
The juniors haven't played up to their potential yet, with their record dropping to 1-4 following Wednesday's loss to North Augusta. Baker is plenty familiar with the talent on his roster, however, and feels this is a team that could make a playoff push once they turn the corner – they'll take their next crack at it at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home in a rematch against North Augusta.
"I think when we know that the guys are here to win and to represent Post 26 the way that they should, and they've done a really good job of doing that, we've just got to get over the hump and essentially stop making our own mistakes that make us lose the game," Baker said.
The pitching staff has been a bright spot, with an ERA of around 1 coming into Wednesday's game, and there are some potent bats in the lineup. However, Baker's looking for a solid defensive performance behind those pitchers – not a repeat of Wednesday's 10-error outing.
That's also how the summer started, a one-hitter that Post 26 still lost 8-1. Too many miscues in the field – and too many cases where they've put batters on base but then stranded them – have been costly in the first half of the season.
"We've had success on the mound, we definitely have, and it's been a bunch of guys," Baker said. "Our pitching staff, they're finding their niche. A lot of those guys are trying to find it, preventing the walks, preventing those lead-off walks, trying to get that strikeout-to-walk ratio up, because that's been another thing that's hurt us with the errors."The Post 26 juniors still have a handful of games left to get things turned around and potentially make some noise in the state playoffs. Regardless of how the season turns out in the league standings, Baker has cherished the opportunity to be involved with American Legion baseball.He didn't play when he was younger, but his father and brother-in-law both did and Baker has generations of family members who have served the country. That's made it surreal for him to have this experience and connect with Legionnaires.
"This isn't just about our game," he said. "It's about these young men understanding we're not just playing for Aiken. We're playing for our post, not only for them but to play for those men and women who fought and died for us. That's been the most humbling experience to me."
The support from Legionnaires and local fans has been special to Baker, who now prepares for the second half of the season. Keys games at home against North Augusta and on the road against Edgefield (6 p.m. Thursday) make up next week's slate, then three more follow the Fourth of July before the playoffs begin July 12.
"The guys, as far as buying into what Post 26 represents, what they stand for, what we stand for, what we hope to build here as far as the culture around our three teams, this 17u group has really bought into that. They really have," Baker said. "I'm proud of them in that regard. The never-give-up mentality, just hoping it stays there because we're gonna need it."