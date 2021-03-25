Poole picks up first win, Pacers split with Braves

USC AIKEN 1-13, UNC PEMBROKE 5-3
The USC Aiken softball team split a pair of games with UNC Pembroke on Thursday as head coach Jaclin Poole picked up her first victory with the Pacers in a 13-3 game two win.
Down 2-0 in game one, USCA (1-7, 1-5 Peach Belt Conference) struck for a run in the bottom half of the fourth. Jessica Stanley led off with an infield single to shortstop. With one down, Katelyn Powell ripped a base hit to single field, putting runners on first and second. After an out, Brianna Dow laced a single to the gap in left center field, scoring Stanley to make it 2-1.
Stanley singled to lead off the sixth and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Katie Painter, but a double play ended the threat.
The Braves smacked a three-run homer in the seventh for a 5-1 edge. Dow registered a double with one down in the seventh but was left stranded.
For the game, Dow had three hits and one RBI. Stanley added a pair of hits while Powell had one base knock. In the circle, Caroline Cockrell struck out six batters but took the loss.
UNC Pembroke took a 2-0 lead in the top of game two, but the Pacers battled back and plated eight runs in the bottom of the first. Stanley led off the inning with a walk. With one down, Dow reached on an error. Both were brought home when Emily Ayers smashed a three-run homer.
Moments later, Faith Cooke came in and doubled to the gap in left center field, scoring Painter and Brooke Moore for a 5-2 edge. Holly Daum came back into the game and was plated by Maci Hutto's base knock. Stanley's groundout allowed Hutto to make it 8-2.
Up 8-3, Hutto rocketed a pitch to center field, scoring Skylar Morley, who had come in as a pinch runner for Jessica Smith.
Leading 9-3 in the fourth, Moore crushed an offering over the right center field fence to make it 10-3. Daum launched a pitch off the wall, scoring Smith, who ripped a double to right field. Stanley's double scored Daum with one away. Katelyn Powell lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, plating Hutto for a 13-3 advantage.
For the game, Ayers and Hutto each drove in three runs. Stanley and Cooke had two RBI apiece. Hutto and Stanley scored twice apiece.
Rebekah Cook tossed a complete game, picking up the win. She struck out a batter and gave up three runs while scattering nine hits.
The Pacers return to action Apr. 3 when they play at Georgia Southwestern.