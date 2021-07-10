Palmetto Gough Club: Englishman runs away with title at Palmetto Am

John Gough was rightfully confident but wouldn't let himself feel too comfortable, no matter how comfy his lead became Saturday during the final round of the 46th annual Palmetto Amateur.
He walked off the 10th green three shots ahead of Jason Quinlan and had every reason to feel like he was on the verge of slamming the door, especially considering how well he had played Palmetto Golf Club's back nine - he had played those holes in 10-under par for the first three rounds, and his birdie on 10 added to his lead.
Still, he couldn't let himself look ahead. A newcomer to Palmetto, he found out the hard way in Wednesday's opening round how quickly the bogeys can build. So, he stuck to his routine and did anything but kick back and coast to the clubhouse - he left the entire field in his rearview mirror.
Gough closed out the week with a 67 to get to 9-under 271 for the championship, five strokes ahead of Quinlan, giving the 22-year-old Englishman the Berry Crain, Jr. Memorial Trophy - he's believed to be the first player from England to win the Palmetto Am.
"Golf is golf. You never have anything wrapped up until it's done," he said. "I knew that if I just stuck to my game plan the last few days, I had played the back nine pretty good, I was just confident in myself and committed to everything and that's really all I could do. It worked pretty well for me, so I'm pretty delighted."
Quinlan, who just wrapped up his freshman season at the University of South Carolina, landed the first two punches of the final round with birdies on the first and fourth holes. That put him in a tie with Gough at 6 under, but it didn't last long.
Gough's birdie at 5 put him back ahead by a shot, and he stayed in the lead for good.
Quinlan (70) bogeyed the 12th hole to fall four shots behind, then was six back after another bogey on the par-5 14th when his drive found the woods left of the fairway. Gough, meanwhile, was just short of the green in two, chipped up and made his birdie putt.
Gough added another birdie at 16, making him a field-best 5 under on the par 3s - his 9-under total on the par 5s was also tops for the week.
A bogey on 17 was the only blemish on his scorecard, but by that point he was way too far out in front for it to matter. He was just too steady, too good, too methodical for anyone to catch him.
"Besides my front and back nine on the first round," he said with a smile, referring to his 39-29 start to the tournament, "it was all to do with just sticking to my routine around here. This course can really bite you if you're not careful and if you don't take caution to many things. I just made sure I stuck to my routine, my game plan, and just enjoyed every opportunity I had to hit a shot."
After that opening 39 - 5 over on Palmetto's front nine - Gough played the remainder of the tournament in 14-under par.
The University of South Florida's Sam Nicholson (69) finished alone in third at 2 under, and Wofford grad Ryan Marter (68) and East Carolina's Tim Bunten (70) shared fourth at 1 under.
Gough, who just wrapped up a five-year run on the UNC Charlotte golf team as the 49ers' MVP and earned his first collegiate victory in March, was a late entry into the field, having called tournament co-chairman Brad Crain to ask if there was a spot available for him in the field.
"When I was a late entry, I was just really happy and lucky to have gotten in," he said. "It was really an off chance. ... I'm delighted that I came, because not only the result but it was a gem of a golf course to play."
He leaves Palmetto - and the United States soon, as the English Amateur Championship is up next on the schedule - a champion with bragging rights and a joke or two for friend Jamie Wilson, a South Carolina grad who won the Palmetto Am two years ago.
"So I can come back to him now and tell him that he's not that much better than me because we've both won the same event, so I can joke with him about it," he said with a laugh. "But no, it's great fun. I'm going home in a week, so it's really the cherry on top to my trip back here in the States. I'm sure I'll be back again to play golf."