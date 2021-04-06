Palmetto Am champ Strafaci soaking in Masters experience

AUGUSTA — Tyler Strafaci wasn't planning to catch too many Zs on Monday night.
Why sleep when he could stay up and watch reruns of the Masters Tournament and maybe have a drink or two while staying in Augusta National Golf Club's Crow's Nest, the Masters amateurs' perch he's had framed on his wall since he was a kid?
Strafaci, last summer's Palmetto Amateur champion who earned a spot at the Masters by winning the U.S. Amateur a month later, is planning to have as much fun as he possibly can this week.
"I'm just going to go out, have fun, be a kid, go make some fist pumps, make some birdies and enjoy the moment," he said. "This has already been the coolest experience of my life, just leading up to this tournament. I don't know how it can get – I'm sure it's going to get better, but it's going to be so fun. I'm just hoping to make contact with that ball on the first tee and then just go compete."
The quote above may make it sound like Strafaci is simply playing ceremoniously, but there's no denying his skill level. The 11th-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking displays world-class precision – that's how he picked up wins at courses like Pinehurst (the North & South Amateur), Palmetto and Bandon Dunes (U.S. Am) in a span of six weeks.
A pick for the U.S. Walker Cup team, Strafaci will be grouped for the first two rounds with Lee Westwood and defending champion Dustin Johnson, one of Strafaci's golf idols.
Former Georgia Tech teammate and close friend Andy Ogletree was in Strafaci's shoes at last year's Masters, having won the U.S. Am and drawing a grouping with Tiger Woods. He texted Strafaci on Sunday night and told him to simply enjoy the moment.
"This will be my only time playing the Masters as an amateur, so I'm going to use every bit of it, and I'm just going to be 22 years old and just have a good time," Strafaci said.
Strafaci, a two-time academic All-American and Bobby Dodd Scholarship recipient at Georgia Tech, has strong golf bloodlines that were frequently mentioned during the television coverage of the U.S. Am.
His grandfather Frank, Sr. was a top amateur who played in the Masters twice and won the U.S. Amateur Public Links in 1935 and the North & South Amateur in 1938 and '39.
His Masters debut was a short one – he actually withdrew early in the tournament to go win the North & South to earn a spot on the Walker Cup team.
"So if I did that, I don't think I would ever be invited back," Strafaci said with a laugh.
Both of his parents played collegiately, and his father Frank, Jr. will be out on the course for every swing as his instructor this week.
Strafaci opted to forgo his final semester at Georgia Tech and will turn professional following the Walker Cup in May. This week, he plans on savoring every moment that he and fellow amateurs Joe Long and Charles "Ollie" Osborne will get to experience.
"Go have fun. That's pretty much all it is. I'm not going to be – I'm competing for the love of the game this week, which is great. I'm an amateur. That's a great thing about the Masters," he said. "... We're going to have a great opportunity to just compete and have fun with nothing to lose. It's probably going to be the last time that's going to happen for quite some time other than the Walker Cup, where it's just for the purity and love of the game. So I'm really looking forward to it."