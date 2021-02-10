Pacers' upset bid derailed in 4th quarter

No. 2 LANDER 71, USC AIKEN 61
Wednesday night's game is the type that can drive Mark Miller crazy.
His USC Aiken women's basketball team was going toe-to-toe with No. 2 Lander at the Convocation Center despite some of the statistical disadvantages that typically signify a blowout.
The Pacers turned the ball over too much and allowed that to turn into too many points on the other end. They allowed too many offensive rebounds and second-chance points. They gave up too many layups. They didn't convert enough times at the free throw line. All of those are maddening things for a coach.
Yet there they were, leading the second-ranked team in the country by two with 10 minutes to play.
Then the Pacers stopped doing the things that gave them that lead, and Lander took advantage. The Bearcats opened the fourth-quarter on an 11-1 run to take the lead for good in a 71-61 win.
"I loved our effort. I loved our energy coming out and playing against the No. 2 team in the country," Miller said. "You have to make sure that you're ready to go. Obviously, Lander's a very good team – well-coached, well-prepared. I was proud of our kids and the way they came out. You've got to remember I'm still playing four freshmen a ton. Our upperclassmen stepped up tonight and played really, really well. It's a game for us that we can learn from as long as we take what happened."
There were plenty of opportunities for the Pacers (2-5, 2-4 Peach Belt Conference) to let the game get away from them Wednesday night, especially against Lander's ferocious defensive pressure.
Yet, despite being minus-22 in points off turnovers, minus-eight in second-chance points and minus-eight at the free throw line, they did the kinds of things they needed to in order to frustrate one of the country's best teams.
The Pacers started beating the press rather than getting stuck in quicksand in the back court. They rebounded better. They moved better without the ball on the offensive end, a must against a team that over-pursues and pressures everything.
"The difference is we did that for about three quarters, and then in the fourth quarter we stopped," Miller said. "They get breakaway layups. They go on their little run. We missed two or three layups. We don't get a rebound. Things like that against a good team pile up, and you're gonna get beat."
Rikoya Anderson had 16 points and nine rebounds, Emily Trushel had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Chesney Gardner had 11 points for the Pacers.
They limited Lander to just 32.9 percent (24 of 73) shooting from the floor and 18.2 percent (4 of 22) from 3. The problem the Pacers ran into is when they didn't pull down those missed shots and let the Bearcats get another look from right next to the basket.
The game got away from the Pacers when Lander went on its 11-1 run over the first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter. During that stretch the Bearcats made four baskets and three free throws, most of which were set up by two steals, a block and an offensive rebound.
Both of those steals were by former North Augusta Lady Jacket Sarah Crews, who had six points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Pacers went 0-for-4 from the field, fouled three times and turned it over twice. The only point from that stretch came on a free throw after a technical foul against Lander.
By that time, the two-point lead had become an eight-point deficit.
An earlier run made it look like Lander was thinking about putting the game on ice in the opening minutes. The Bearcats scored 13 straight points, using their press to force turnover after turnover, for a 15-4 lead that made it look like it could be a long night for the Pacers.
Instead, they continued to chip away at the deficit and never trailed by 11 again the rest of the way. The Pacers trailed by just one at the half before taking their third-quarter lead, after which the Bearcats took control of the game.
"My concern was that, the first 5 minutes of the game, the game could've been over," Miller said. "We did a good job of fighting our way back and clawing our way back and putting the pressure back on them. We've just got to make a play or two at key times of the game that was the big difference."
The Pacers are scheduled to play at UNC Pembroke at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.