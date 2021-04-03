Pacers take series from Panthers

USC AIKEN 7, CLAFLIN 1
ORANGEBURG — Jackson Hannon drove in four runs Saturday to help the USC Aiken baseball team register a 7-1 victory at Claflin.
The Pacers (13-12, 12-12 Peach Belt Conference) took two of three games this weekend to win the series.
Nick Tripp led off the second inning with solo homer over the left field wall, giving the Pacers a 1-0 advantage.
With one out in the second, Sean McQuillan was hit by a pitch. He moved to third when Hyde doubled to left center field. Hannon cleared the bases with a home run to right field. Tyler Littlefield scored on a passed ball in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
Calflin trimmed the deficit to four with a run in the fifth frame.
USCA the margin back to five in the ninth. Marcus Mastellone led off the inning with a single. After moving to second on a wild pitch, Mastellone went to third on a fly ball. He scored on a wild pitch, making it 6-1.
The Pacers capped off the scoring moments later. Morgan Hyde beat out a ball hit to the shortstop and hustled to second on a wild pitch. Hannon ripped a double to left field, plating Hyde for a 7-1 score.
For the game, Hyde led the team with three hits. He also scored twice. Hannon and Mastellone notched two hits apiece.
Alex Stobert got the start and worked six strong innings. He struck out four batters. Henry Cartrett went 1⅓ frames while Austin Hohm and Austin Sandifer combined to work the final five outs.
The Pacers return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they play a non-conference game at Georgia Southwestern.