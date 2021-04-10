Pacers swept by Jaguars

AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of games at Augusta on Saturday by scores of 10-0 and 4-0.
The Pacers are now 3-11 on the season and 3-9 in league play.
USCA (3-11, 3-9 Peach Belt Conference) tallied just one hit in the game, coming off the bat of Faith Cooke.
The Pacers committed six errors in the game, resulting in six unearned runs for the Jaguars.
In game two, Brianna Dow led the way with a pair of hits. Emily Ayers, Rebekah Cooke, Maci Hutto and Katelyn Powell all picked up hits.
In the circle, Rebekah Cook went the distance, giving up four runs (three unearned) on six hits. She struck out two.
The Pacers return to action at 5 p.m. Friday when they host Lander for a doubleheader.