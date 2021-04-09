Pacers sweep Mountain Lions

USC AIKEN 3, YOUNG HARRIS 0
The USC Aiken volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 victory over Young Harris on Friday.
The Pacers (8-4) won by scores of 25-16, 25-9, 25-14.
USCA was led by Kaitlyn Rodriguez's 10 kills. Sophie Meredith had 23 assists while Kari Mercer tallied 11 digs.
Alie Smith accounted for eight kills. Alisha Pitt notched six kills and seven blocks while Sydney Bresee posted six kills.
The Pacers remain in third place in the Peach Belt Conference standings, two games clear of UNC Pembroke with two games remaining. USCA hosts Lander at 6 p.m. Tuesday for its regular season finale.