Pacers secure series win over Saints

Kenny Thomas knew his USC Aiken baseball team needed a sweep at home this weekend against Flagler, and he knew it wasn't a secret.
Winning two games out of three is never a bad formula in college baseball, but the lone loss coming in the series finale left Thomas dwelling on the reasons why his team didn't take all three.
The pitching was there all weekend. Daniel Wiggins tossed a complete game Friday night for the Pacers in an 8-1 win, and Lindsey Robinson Jr. and Austin Sandifer took care of business on the mound in a 3-2 win in Saturday's first game. Alex Stobert allowed just one earned run in game two, and Austin Hohm, Blake Seigler and Morgan Hyde combined to give up only a run over the final four innings.
The bats didn't produce in that second game, however, keeping the Pacers from completing the sweep in their return to Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
"I thought we would just come out and explode this last game," Thomas said. "Heck, we just kept swinging at balls in the dirt. One after another, one after another. Slow breaking balls, and we're swinging at them in the dirt. We just let ourselves get out of control at the plate this second game. It's very disappointing, because I thought our guys had gotten past that point of doing that."
Those offensive woes plus two costly errors hurt the Pacers in the second game, as they were held to five hits by Flagler's Colt Mink in a complete-game performance of his own for a 4-3 win.
USCA (8-10) came from behind to win Saturday's first game. Leo Horacio drove home Jeff Cyr in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 2, and Cyr drove in Jackson Hannon in the 10th for the game-winner.
The Pacers had chances in the second game, with RBIs from Sean McQuillan and Hannon putting them ahead 2-1 through three innings. Flagler re-took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth, then got a valuable insurance run in the seventh.
Cyr scored on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Pacers within a run, but they were unable to tie the game.
This weekend's series was USCA's first at home since the end of February, and this year's condensed schedule has given Thomas some extra appreciation for any opportunity to play in front of the home crowd in his final season.
"It's great to be here, because we don't have many home games this year. It's been a mess," he said. "... It felt good to be here. I thought our pitchers did a great job all weekend. Stobert wasn't as good today but, heck, he came out of the game and only gave up three runs. We were in the game. We were definitely in the game."
The Pacers are back on the road again next weekend at Francis Marion, and their next home series is April 9-10 against Augusta.
Navigating through a COVID-affected schedule has been a challenge for the Pacers, and Thomas is pleased with how his team has competed when given the opportunity. Still, he couldn't help but think back to a few of games they let get away from them.
"The bright thing is this team does fight," he said. "We talked about it this week. There's five conference games we could've, should've won. A couple of them we got bad breaks that weren't our fault. A couple of them we committed bad breaks and it was our fault. But we had five of them we should've won."