Pacers' season ends in PBC tourney

FLAGLER 76, USC AIKEN 62
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost a 76-62 decision at No. 10 Flagler Thursday in the Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
The Pacers conclude the season at 9-8.
USCA was led by Anyeuri Castillo's team-high 14 points. He also added three blocks. Donaven Hairston tallied 13 points while Tehree Horn chipped in 12 markers to go along with a team-best five assists. Each part of the trio hit five shots from the floor. Latreavin Black pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Gus Rowland connected on a lay-up and then found Castillo for a 3-pointer with 16:51 to play, giving the Pacers a 9-4 advantage. Down 12-10, Horn drained a jumper, tying the score at 12-12. A Darius Bell lay-up gave the visitors a 14-13 lead at the 12:19 mark.
Trailing 32-18, Hairston connected with Bell for a layup. On the ensuing possession, Bell canned another jumper to make it a 32-22 game at the 4:13 mark. He scored on a layup moments later for a 32-24 score. Horn's 3-point basket trimmed the deficit to eight at 37-29 heading into halftime.
Jalen McCoy hit Horn for another shot from distance in the early going of the second half to make it a five-point game. USCA trailed 49-37 but Rowland and Horn combined for five straight points with 14:19 to play.
The Saints pushed the margin to double figures, and USCA could not get any closer the rest of the way.
For the game, USCA hit 24 of 56 from the floor (42.9 percent), including 7-for-23 from the 3-point line (30.4 percent). The Pacers and Saints each pulled down 36 rebounds. USCA dished out 11 assists on the 24 field goals.
It marked the final game of the careers of Darius Bell and Ryan Missildine.