Pacers' rally comes up short

FLAGLER 69, USC AIKEN 65
The offensive woes continued Wednesday night for the USC Aiken men's basketball team, which fell behind by 21 points and then nearly came all the way back in a 69-65 home loss to Flagler.
The Pacers shot just 31.1 percent from the field and 16.1 percent from 3 – including a 1-for-14 first half – but worse than that was how head coach Mark Vanderslice saw his players let their offensive struggles affect them in other phases of the game.
"Right now, we're in an offensive slump," he said. "The first four games, we were shooting an above-average percentage from 3 and from the field, combining that with defense was putting us in a position to be where we're at. We, right now, can't put the ball in the ocean."
That was the case for the first 27 minutes and change Wednesday, after which USCA (6-4, 5-3 Peach Belt Conference) trailed 56-35. The Pacers held a 12-3 lead early in the game, then allowed Flagler to close the first half on a 34-10 run for a 15-point halftime lead.
Vanderslice switched things up with his lineup – he said there was no reason behind it, but the five players he put out attacked the basket and gave the team a spark so he stuck with them down the stretch.
They went on a 20-4 run to cut it to a 60-55 deficit with 5:43 left, and a putback by Jalen McCoy made it a one-point game with 23 seconds to go.
Flagler hit its free throws late, though, to keep USCA just short of an incredible comeback.
"You've got to fight through that, and you can't put yourself in that position," Vanderslice said. "Being down 20, you've got to imagine you're not going on a 30-0 run – there's going to be a swing in there somewhere. We put ourselves in a bad position because we let the offensive end affect our defensive end. That can't happen."
Latreavin Black had a double-double with 10 points and 20 rebounds, the latter being the second-most in program history during the Division II era. Tyler Johnson had 12 points, Anyeuri Castillo had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Damontez Oliver had 10 points. Donaven Hairston had nine points and was a key to the Pacers' rally despite picking up his fourth foul in the first half.
Jaizec Lottie led Flagler with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and the Saints shot 47.2 percent from the field for the game.
Those are the cases when Vanderslice expects his players to grind and pick each other up – instead, the offensive slump also impacted their defense.
The Pacers will try to find their way out of that slump at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Georgia Southwestern.