Pacers not sharp in loss to Saints

FLAGLER 3, USC AIKEN 1
USC Aiken volleyball coach Glenn Cox gave Flagler plenty of credit Saturday for playing a great match, while also acknowledging that his team just wasn't as crisp as it was Friday night.
That's not a good combination against the Peach Belt Conference's top team. The Pacers took the first set from the Saints then dropped three straight close ones in a 25-18, 21-25, 21-25, 23-25 loss at the Convocation Center.
Both teams hit .110 for the match, but they got to that mark in different ways. The Pacers' (5-3) offense dipped in each set, from a .156 hitting percentage in the first all the way down to a .021 in the fourth. Flagler's (10-3, 8-1 PBC) had a decline in errors after a rough first set.
"That's the biggest difference right there," Cox said. "We started off firing it at a .156 and held them to a negative hitting percentage. Blocked real well in the first set. I give credit to their block, but it was more our lack of offense and not seeing and hitting the seems that we needed to. We had the passing to do it."
The Pacers had trouble sustaining many scoring runs, with several of them ending prematurely on a misfired serve.
USCA scored the first five points of the match and held a steady lead throughout the first set, and the Pacers also opened the second set with a 5-0 lead.
Flagler woke up from there to surge ahead 12-10, then had late 3-0 and 4-0 runs to put it away.
A 3-0 Flagler run in the third broke a 20-all tie, putting the Saints a set away from a sweep of the season series.
USCA jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the fourth before Flagler pulled to within 14-13. The Pacers led 22-18 and looked poised to push it to a fifth set, but the Saints scored seven of the last eight – including the final five – points of the match to end it.
Five of Flagler's last seven points came on errors by USCA.
"It was one of those days where we needed somebody other than Alie Smith to really step up," Cox said. "Alie, just, she took 61 swings, and the next highest person is Kaitlyn (Rodriguez) with 33. We've got to have a little bit more balanced offense, have some other people step up and hit the shots that we need to hit."
Smith led all players with 19 kills and added 20 digs for a double-double. Rodriguez had nine kills, and Sydney Bresee and Alisha Pitt had eight kills apiece. Caroline Foster had 39 assists and 10 digs, Kari Mercer had 29 digs, Kayla Duggan had 19 digs, and Emily Duggan had 10 digs.
This was a win Cox said the Pacers needed toward their goal of earning one of the top two seeds in the PBC Tournament. They're now tied for third with UNC Pembroke, one game behind Augusta, with six left to play in the regular season.
Five of those final six are at home, with two this coming week. The Pacers host Francis Marion at 6 p.m. Tuesday and UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m. Wednesday.